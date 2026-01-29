Shayne Bolton and Seán O’Brien sign new Connacht deals

WINGER SHAYNE BOLTON and back rower Seán O’Brien have signed new Connacht contracts, the province has confirmed.

Bolton joined Connacht in 2021 originally as a centre, before developing into a winger. He has bagged 12 tries in 32 appearances for the province, form which earned him an Ireland debut against Portugal last summer, in which he scored two tries.

O’Brien meanwhile joined from Leinster in 2023 and has featured in all but two of Connacht’s games so far this season. The 25-year old joined the club as a 6 or 8 but has more recently lined out as an openside flanker.

Both players have signed two-year deals.

Earlier this week, Connacht also announced extensions for three home-grown players – Darragh Murray, Cathal Forde and John Devine.

Murray and Forde both put pen to paper on two-year deals, while Devine has renewed for the 2026/27 season.