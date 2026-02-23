Connacht escape €10,000 fine for verbal abuse of referees

CONNACHT WILL AVOID a fine of €10,000 for their players verbally abusing match officials as a time limit was placed on the suspended penalty when Irish international Mack Hansen was disciplined last season.

The issue of the payment of the fine arose again following Bundee Aki’s outburst at referee Eoghan Cross following Connacht’s loss to Leinster on the day of the opening of the €40 million redeveloped Dexcom Stadium in Galway last month.

Aki, who had previously been banned for three games in 2017 for his behaviour towards a referee in another URC game against Leinster, has missed all three Six Nations games so far after being handed a four-match ban.

The veteran centre is eligible to play for Connacht against leaders Glasgow Warriors next Saturday at Dexcom Stadium, having returned to train with the Irish squad last week, with their URC game against Zebre on 31 January counting as the first of the games he was banned for.

Hansen, who is out until next season after undergoing foot surgery, received a six-week ban, three of which were suspended, after comments in a press conference last season about referee Chris Busby, who subsequently retired from officiating.

Hansen’s comments, similar to both of Aki’s punishments, came after Connacht URC losses to Leinster. Connacht were given a suspended €10,000 for ‘failing to exercise control over their personnel in this incident’ and there was speculation in the wake of Aki’s latest ban that they might now have to pay the fine.

However, it has emerged the period of suspension was until the end of last season so they do not have to pay it following Aki’s latest outburst.