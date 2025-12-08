Prop crisis for Connacht to compound opening round loss

STUART LANCASTER IS facing a prop crisis as they prepare to salvage their Challenge Cup campaign next weekend against a Black Lion side from Georgia who are depending on the strength of their pack to cause a shock.

Four of the seven props in the Connacht senior squad are either out or in doubt as they prepare to bounce back after surrendering a 21-0 lead in Bridgend on Sunday and going down to defeat by the Ospreys.

Lancaster’s biggest concern is at tighthead with both Finlay Bealham and Jack Aungier suffering head injuries in the loss at the Brewery Field. Former Irish U-20 Temi Lasisi, who can play both sides, is a long-term casualty with a knee injury, leaving Sam Illo as the only senior tighthead available until the others are assessed.

Lancaster indicated that academy prop Fiachna Barrett could come into the reckoning. Experienced loosehead Peter Dooley missed the Ospreys game with a hamstring injury.

“It is a concern, because you lose two tightheads in one game. That’s a concern now. So Sam Illo is obviously available and also Fiachna Barrett, so we will see,” said Lancaster.

“It’s a completely different challenge. We’ve got a good group of players who haven’t played this week who are going to be coming back available for next week. So selection will be important.”

Black Lion, coached by former England hooker and much-travelled coach Richard Cockerill who also looks after the Georgia side, lost their opening game 24-13 at home to Montpellier at the weekend.

“I know Richard Cockerill, who coaches them pretty well, so I know the type of game plan they’ll come with. It’s essentially the Georgia team minus the Georgian internationals who play in France. So we know what to expect … physical, big scrum, power. We have to muscle up.

“But the reality is, whatever team we put out, we need to be more consistent for the 80 minutes. As we were against the Sharks, that was a complete performance. Whereas this had elements of really good stuff, but there was an element of frustration from us that we didn’t play for the full 80,” added Lancaster.