Tuesday 4 May 2021
Connacht secure services of 'very impressive' Papali’i for another season

The New Zealander has made a positive impact for the province since his arrival last July.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 4 May 2021, 2:45 PM
Connacht's Abraham Papali’i.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

ABRAHAM PAPALI’I HAS signed a new contract with Connacht which will keep him at the Sportsground until the summer of 2022.

The number 8 has impressed for the province since his arrival last July, scoring three tries in 11 appearances.

The powerful New Zealander has now been rewarded with a one-year extension to a deal that was due to expire at the end of this season.

“I’ve been really pleased with Abraham’s progression since he joined us,” Connacht head coach Andy Friend said of the 27-year-old rugby league convert.

“He’s had to adapt to the rigours of rugby union as well as an off-field culture change, made no easier by the pandemic, and we are now seeing the fruits of his hard work.

“His last few performances have been very impressive and we look forward to seeing him continue his development into next season.”

