Connacht set for talks with IRFU over Ioane's contract

CONNACHT ARE set to talk to the IRFU about extending the contract of New Zealander Josh Ioane in the wake of JJ Hanrahan’s decision to return to Munster.

And they are also looking at extending the contract of former captain Jack Carty who has been limited to half a dozen appearances this season.

Connacht were given clearance to bring Ioane, capped once for the All Blacks, in last summer after it was confirmed that Hanrahan would be out until January with a cruciate injury.

The 29-year-old, who has played nine matches for Connacht, has had mixed performances so far with some exciting ball-in-hand play being offset by inconsistency with the boot, both off the tee and from the hand.

In the past few weeks Connacht have had three experienced out-halves available for selection but all three are out of contract at the end of the season.

Kerry native Hanrahan has decided to return to Munster for a third stint and with head coach Pete Wilkins regarding Cathal Forde and David Hawkshaw as centres rather than long-term out-halves, they are poised to chat to the IRFU about keeping Ioane beyond this summer.

“He signed the one-year deal, and that was part of the sign-off we got from the IRFU in light that he was the medical cover for JJ,” said Wilkins. “So, yeah, we’ve got all three of those tens coming off contract at the same time, which is a bit unusual.

“For us to re-sign Josh, and we are talking to Josh at the moment, for us to re-sign him, it does need that higher review approval as a foreign player. But I don’t see that being a barrier at this stage.

“It’s more about us working through the conversations with him. So, look, we’re making progress there.”

Jack Carty is Connacht’s all-time top scorer and while there have been suggestions he might see out his career abroad, Wilkins said they have been chatting to him about keeping him in Galway.

“We’ve been talking to Jack over quite some period really,” added Wilkins. “And it’s been a funny season for him because, obviously, he’s used to playing a lot more minutes, but it’s also very unusual that we’ve now got the three senior tens fit and all available for selection.

“So we’ve been talking really openly about that at the week-to-week level, and then that feeds into conversations about, you know, the rest of the season and next year as well. So, you know, similar to Josh, those discussions are ongoing.”

Cathal Forde and David Hawkshaw have slotted in at out-half but are more likely to form a centre partnership as Wilkins sees their future in the three-quarters rather than compete for the No.10 shirt.

“No. I don’t see them as long-term solutions. I think the utility value to be able to cover that is crucial to us. But, look, I think Fordey’s made such a great start to his career as a 12. And as much as he’s covered at 10 for us and done a bit of work at 13, I think he is an excellent 12.

“David Hawkshaw has made a great impression in that 13 role for us as well, knowing that he came through as a 12, and can cover 10. So I don’t want to compromise either of them, but at the same time, they’re really willing to step into the breach if they need to.”