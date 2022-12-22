Mack Hansen returns as Connacht make 12 changes for Ulster clash

Connacht have named a strong side for their Christmas interpro against Ulster, welcoming back a number of Irish internationals for tomorrow’s fixture at The Sportsground [KO 7.35pm].

There are 12 changes in all from the side that defeated Brive last week, with Shane Delahunt, Oisín Dowling, and Bundee Aki the only players to retain their place in the starting XV.

Advertisement

Captain Jack Carty, Finlay Bealham, Cian Prendergast, Conor Oliver, and John Porch all return after being rested for the Challenge Cup window, while Mack Hansen has recovered from injury to start.

Denis Buckley completes the front row with Delahunt and Bealham, while locks Josh Murphy and Niall Murray are paired together. Dowling retains his place at blindside flanker, with Oliver on the opposite side for his 50th appearance and Prendergast at number 8.

Caolin Blade is chosen at scrum-half while Tom Farrell partners Aki in the centre. Hansen and Porch take the wings, with Tiernan O’Halloran named at full-back.

Connacht

15. Tiernan O’Halloran

14. John Porch

13. Tom Farrell

12. Bundee Aki

11. Mack Hansen

10. Jack Carty (Captain)

9. Caolin Blade

1. Denis Buckley

2. Shane Delahunt

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Josh Murphy

5. Niall Murray

6. Oisín Dowling

7. Conor Oliver

8. Cian Prendergast

Exclusive

Rugby Analysis Get Murray Kinsella's exclusive analysis on the URC interpros and Champions Cup clashes this December Become a Member

Replacements

16. Dave Heffernan

17. Peter Dooley

18. Dominic Robertson-McCoy

19. Shamus Hurley-Langton

20. Jarrad Butler

21. Kieran Marmion

22. David Hawkshaw

23. Adam Byrne

Get instant updates on your province on The42 app. With Laya Healthcare, official health and wellbeing partner to Leinster, Munster and Connacht Rugby.