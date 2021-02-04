BE PART OF THE TEAM

150 not out for Carty and Bealham as Connacht set off on 'must-win' Wales mission

Andy Friend makes seven changes for Connacht’s meeting with Dragons tomorrow evening.

By Niall Kelly Thursday 4 Feb 2021, 12:33 PM
Carty and Bealham will wins their 150th Connacht caps tomorrow evening.
Image: INPHO
Image: INPHO

JACK CARTY AND Finlay Bealham will both make their 150th Connacht appearances in the province’s “must-win” Guinness Pro14 trip to Dragons on Friday evening [kick-off 7.35pm, TG4].

The western province sit second behind Munster in Conference B and hold a slim advantage in the three-way tussle for Champions Cup qualification having played two games less than both Cardiff Blues and Scarlets.

But they need to get back to winning ways following a disappointing defeat at home to Ospreys last time out, with head coach Andy Friend making seven changes for the meeting in Rodney Parade.

With Dave Heffernan, Ultan Dillane and the injured Quinn Roux all involved in Ireland camp, there are four changes in the pack where Shane Delahunt, Niall Murray and Gavin Thornbury all start, while Abraham Papali’i replaces Jarrad Butler.

Caolin Blade and Carty form a new-look half-back partnership while Matt Healy comes in on the wing in place of Alex Wootton, who drops to the bench.

“This is a must-win for us given results of the last few weeks,” Friend said.

“While our home form has been disappointing we’ve had honest reviews of what’s gone wrong and the reaction in training has been good.

“Our away form has been a positive for us this season, so we’ll look to keep that going tomorrow albeit against tough opposition and a tough place to go in Rodney Parade.”

Connacht (v Dragons):

15. John Porch
14. Peter Sullivan
13. Tom Daly
12. Peter Robb
11. Matt Healy
10. Jack Carty
9. Caolin Blade

1. Denis Buckley
2. Shane Delahunt
3. Finlay Bealham
4. Niall Murray
5. Gavin Thornbury
6. Paul Boyle (capt)
7. Conor Oliver
8. Abraham Papali’i

Replacements:

16. Jonny Murphy
17. Jordan Duggan
18. Jack Aungier
19. Oisin Dowling
20. Eoghan Masterson
21. Kieran Marmion
22. Sean O’Brien (Academy)
23. Alex Wootton

