Connacht shake things up with 6 changes for Ospreys

STUART LANCASTER HAS made six changes to the Connacht team that won in Belfast last weekend for tomorrow’s URC meeting with Ospreys at Dexcom Stadium [KO 2.15pm, TG4/Premier Sports/URC TV].

Ireland international Cian Prendergast sits the game out on a down-week, so Paul Boyle captains the province at number eight.

Sean Jansen misses out with a calf injury, and is replaced by Shamus Hurley-Langton, who makes his first apperance in over three months.

Advertisement

Niall Murray comes into the second row to partner his brother Darragh, while Denis Buckley comes in for his 275th appearance. The loosehead missed the last two weeks with injury.

The final changes are in the half-backs, with Ben Murphy and Josh Ioane starting together having come off the bench against Ulster.

A 6:2 split on the bench sees Jack Carty covering the back field and Oisín McCormack named at number 23.

“Every game I have been involved in against Ospreys has been tough and this will be no exception,” said Lancaster.

“I think their coaching team has done a tremendous job and with their returning players they present a formidable challenge.

“The energy of the crowd will be huge for us so please come along and play your part.”

Connacht:

15. Sean Naughton

14. Shane Jennings

13. Cathal Forde

12. Bundee Aki

11. Finn Treacy

10. Josh Ioane

9. Ben Murphy

1. Denis Buckley

2. Dave Heffernan

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Niall Murray

5. Darragh Murray

6. Josh Murphy

7. Shamus Hurley-Langton

8. Paul Boyle (captain)

Replacements: