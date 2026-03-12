Connacht set for Scarlets test with 18 players unavailable

THERE ARE FIVE changes to the Connacht team to face Scarlets in the BKT United Rugby Championship on Friday at Dexcom Stadium (kick-off: 7.45pm).

Outside centre John Devine, who made his debut off the bench against Montpellier in January, makes his first start.

There’s a first start of the season for Colm Reilly at scrum-half, while Chay Mullins slots in at left-wing.

The remainder of the backline is unchanged, with out-half Josh Ioane, inside centre Cathal Forde, right winger Shane Jennings and full-back Sam Gilbert given the nod.

In the pack, tighthead prop Jack Aungier and blindside flanker Josh Murphy come into the side.

Denis Buckley, making his 275th appearance, completes the front row with hooker Dylan Tierney-Martin.

David O’Connor, Joe Joyce, Paul Boyle and Sean Jansen also keep their places.

There is a 6:2 split on the bench, with Seán Naughton covering the back field and Oisín McCormack also featuring following the culmination of a short-term loan spell with Harlequins.

“Tomorrow is another important game as we aim for playoff rugby, so it’s vital we build on the momentum from the wins over Zebre and Glasgow,” said head coach Stuart Lancaster

“We have 18 players unavailable between injury and national selection, but as we’ve seen already this season, that provides an opportunity for other players to take their chance. John Devine is another exciting prospect to come through the pathway system, and he performed very well for the Eagles recently, so I’m looking forward to seeing what he can do at 13.

“Scarlets are a proud Welsh team who play a good brand of rugby and have picked up some notable wins this season, so we have to be at our best while feeding off the atmosphere in the new stadium.”

Connacht team to face Scarlets:

15. Sam Gilbert

14. Shane Jennings

13. John Devine

12. Cathal Forde

11. Chay Mullins

10. Josh Ioane

9. Colm Reilly

1. Denis Buckley

2. Dylan Tierney-Martin

3. Jack Aungier

4. David O’Connor

5. Joe Joyce

6. Josh Murphy

7. Paul Boyle (C)

8. Sean Jansen

Replacements:

16. Eoin de Buitléar

17. Peter Dooley

18. Fiachna Barrett

19. Niall Murray

20. Sean O’Brien

21. Ben Murphy

22. Sean Naughton

23. Oisin McCormack

Unavailable: Bundee Aki (national team), Finlay Bealham (national team), Caolin Blade (thumb), Billy Bohan (national team), Shayne Bolton (quad), Matthew Devine (knee), Oisín Dowling (knee), Hugh Gavin (shoulder), David Hawkshaw (groin), Mack Hansen (foot), Dave Heffernan (calf), Shamus Hurley-Langton (shoulder), Sam Illo (illness), Temi Lasisi (knee), Darragh Murray (national team), Cian Prendergast (national team), Byron Ralston (knee), Harry West (knee).