O'Halloran set for final home game as Connacht name team to face Stormers

TIERNAN O’HALLORAN will make his final home appearance after being named in Connacht’s starting XV for the United Rugby Championship clash with DHL Stormers at Dexcom Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 5.15pm).
The Clifden native is set to bring his 15-year career to an end after announcing his impending retirement earlier this month.
Jarrad Butler is also set to play in front of the home support for the final time after being selected on the bench.
Meanwhile, Argentinian international Santiago Cordero is in line for his debut after recovering from a pre-season injury.
The front row of Peter Dooley, Dave Heffernan and Finlay Bealham is unchanged, while Darragh Murray comes in alongside Joe Joyce in the second row.
The fit-again Cian Prendergast has been selected at blindside flanker, with Shamus Hurley-Langton at openside and Sean Jansen at number 8.
Caolin Blade replaces the injured Matthew Devine at scrum-half while Jack Carty remains at out-half.
David Hawkshaw plays at 13 alongside Bundee Aki, with John Porch in for the injured Shane Jennings on the wing.
O’Halloran and Byron Ralston complete the back three.
The match will be the last time Connacht play in front of the Clan Stand before its demolition next month.
Fans can pay tribute to the departing players with a presentation arranged for after the game.
Connacht:
- 15. Tiernan O’Halloran
- 14. John Porch
- 13. David Hawkshaw
- 12. Bundee Aki
- 11. Byron Ralston
- 10. Jack Carty
- 9. Caolin Blade
- 1. Peter Dooley
- 2. Dave Heffernan (C)
- 3. Finlay Bealham
- 4. Joe Joyce
- 5. Darragh Murray
- 6. Cian Prendergast
- 7. Shamus Hurley-Langton
- 8. Sean Jansen
Replacements:
- 16. Dylan Tierney-Martin
- 17. Jordan Duggan
- 18. Jack Aungier
- 19. Oisín Dowling
- 20. Jarrad Butler
- 21. Colm Reilly
- 22. Cathal Forde
- 23. Santiago Cordero
DHL Stormers:
- 15. Warrick Gelant
- 14. Suleiman Hartzenberg
- 13. Dan du Plessis
- 12. Damian Willemse
- 11. Angelo Davids
- 10. Manie Libbok
- 9. Herschel Jantjies
- 1. Brok Harris
- 2. Joseph Dweba
- 3. Frans Malherbe
- 4. Salmaan Moerat (C)
- 5. Ruben van Heerden
- 6. Evan Roos
- 7. Ben-Jason Dixon
- 8. Hacjivah Dayimani
Replacements:
- 16. Andre-Hugo Venter
- 17. Kwenzo Blose
- 18. Neethling Fouche
- 19. Adre Smith
- 20. Marcel Theunissen
- 21. Stefan Ungerer
- 22. Jean-Luc du Plessis
- 23. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu