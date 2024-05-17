O'Halloran set for final home game as Connacht name team to face Stormers

TIERNAN O’HALLORAN will make his final home appearance after being named in Connacht’s starting XV for the United Rugby Championship clash with DHL Stormers at Dexcom Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 5.15pm).

The Clifden native is set to bring his 15-year career to an end after announcing his impending retirement earlier this month.

Jarrad Butler is also set to play in front of the home support for the final time after being selected on the bench.

Meanwhile, Argentinian international Santiago Cordero is in line for his debut after recovering from a pre-season injury.

The front row of Peter Dooley, Dave Heffernan and Finlay Bealham is unchanged, while Darragh Murray comes in alongside Joe Joyce in the second row.

The fit-again Cian Prendergast has been selected at blindside flanker, with Shamus Hurley-Langton at openside and Sean Jansen at number 8.

Caolin Blade replaces the injured Matthew Devine at scrum-half while Jack Carty remains at out-half.

David Hawkshaw plays at 13 alongside Bundee Aki, with John Porch in for the injured Shane Jennings on the wing.

O’Halloran and Byron Ralston complete the back three.

The match will be the last time Connacht play in front of the Clan Stand before its demolition next month.

Fans can pay tribute to the departing players with a presentation arranged for after the game.

Connacht:

15. Tiernan O’Halloran

14. John Porch

13. David Hawkshaw

12. Bundee Aki

11. Byron Ralston

10. Jack Carty

9. Caolin Blade

1. Peter Dooley

2. Dave Heffernan (C)

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Joe Joyce

5. Darragh Murray

6. Cian Prendergast

7. Shamus Hurley-Langton

8. Sean Jansen

Replacements:

16. Dylan Tierney-Martin

17. Jordan Duggan

18. Jack Aungier

19. Oisín Dowling

20. Jarrad Butler

21. Colm Reilly

22. Cathal Forde

23. Santiago Cordero

DHL Stormers:

15. Warrick Gelant

14. Suleiman Hartzenberg

13. Dan du Plessis

12. Damian Willemse

11. Angelo Davids

10. Manie Libbok

9. Herschel Jantjies

1. Brok Harris

2. Joseph Dweba

3. Frans Malherbe

4. Salmaan Moerat (C)

5. Ruben van Heerden

6. Evan Roos

7. Ben-Jason Dixon

8. Hacjivah Dayimani

Replacements: