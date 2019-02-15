This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 15 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Marmion on the bench as Connacht get international injection for Cheetahs clash

Dillane, Blade, Carty and Farrell all start for Connacht on Saturday evening.

By Niall Kelly Friday 15 Feb 2019, 12:29 PM
38 minutes ago 1,134 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4495402
Marmion, left, is set for his first action in almost three months.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Marmion, left, is set for his first action in almost three months.
Marmion, left, is set for his first action in almost three months.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

KIERAN MARMION IS set to make his return to action when Connacht host the Toyota Cheetahs in the Guinness Pro14 on Saturday evening [TG4/eir, kick-off 5.30pm].

The scrum-half has not played in almost three months since undergoing ankle surgery following Ireland’s famous win against New Zealand.

But after making quick progress through his rehab, the 27-year-old is named among the replacements for the Conference A clash at the Sportsground.

Ultan Dillane, Caolin Blade, Jack Carty and Tom Farrell all start for Andy Friend’s side having been released from the Ireland set-up, but both Bundee Aki and Quinn Roux remain with the national side ahead of the game against Italy.

The Cheetahs arrive out west on a four-game winning streak with two victories against Zebre and two against the Southern Kings in quick succession since the turn of the year.

“Since we played them earlier in the season they have been improving steadily and have the results to show for it,” Friend said.

“They are real contenders in the conference now, so we know the importance of this game in the context of the overall season.”
 
“They are a really hard team to play against and even trying to review them can be difficult. They seem to play so off the cuff that it can be difficult to predict what they are going to do next.

“We know the threat they pose in attack so we will face a huge challenge.”

Connacht

15. Darragh Leader
14. Cian Kelleher
13. Tom Farrell
12. Tom Daly
11. Stephen Fitzgerald
10. Jack Carty
9. Caolin Blade

1. Denis Buckley
2. Tom McCartney
3. Finlay Bealham
4. Ultan Dillane
5. James Cannon
6. Eoin McKeon
7. Colby Fainga’a
8. Jarrad Butler (capt)

Replacements:

16. Dave Heffernan
17. Peter McCabe
18. Dominic Robertson-McCoy
19. Cillian Gallagher
20. Paul Boyle
21. Kieran Marmion
22. Conor Fitzgerald
23. Kyle Godwin

Toyota Cheetahs

15. Louis Fouche
14. William Small-Smith
13. Dries Swanepoel
12. Nico Lee
11. Rabz Maxwane
10. Tian Schoeman

1. Charles Marais
2. Marnus van der Merwe
3. Aranos Coetzee
4. Jasper Wiese
5. JP du Preez
6. Abongile Nonkontwana
7. Junior Pokomela
8. Gerhard Olivier

Replacements:

16. Reinach Venter
17. Ox Nche
18. Luan de Bruin
19. Sintu Manjezi
20. Walt Steenkamp
21. Henco Venter
22. Tian Meyer
23. Rudy Paige

Murray Kinsella, Andy Dunne and Gavan Casey break down Ireland’s dogged win against Scotland in Murrayfield, and look at the room for improvement, in the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Conor Murray needs to offload Ireland's kicking responsibility to focus on returning to form
    Conor Murray needs to offload Ireland's kicking responsibility to focus on returning to form
    Scotland lose centre Huw Jones for the rest of the Six Nations
    Analysis: How Ireland's defence adapted after harsh English lessons
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Klopp almost became Bayern coach, says club president Hoeness
    Klopp almost became Bayern coach, says club president Hoeness
    Barkley and Giroud on target as Chelsea earn 2-1 win over Malmo
    Valencia take control of tie with two-goal defeat of Celtic
    ENGLAND
    Wales won't be fazed by Eddie Jones' mind games, insists Neil Jenkins
    Wales won't be fazed by Eddie Jones' mind games, insists Neil Jenkins
    Former Man United starlet Morrison joins Swedish club in bid to relaunch career
    West Indies' Shannon Gabriel apologises to Joe Root and reveals what was said between players
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Man United confirm enormous pay-off to Jose Mourinho
    Man United confirm enormous pay-off to Jose Mourinho
    Manchester United 'mentor' Eric Harrison dies at 81
    PSG's Di Maria 'never spoke badly' about United but expected jeers upon return

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie