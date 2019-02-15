Marmion on the bench as Connacht get international injection for Cheetahs clash

Marmion, left, is set for his first action in almost three months.

KIERAN MARMION IS set to make his return to action when Connacht host the Toyota Cheetahs in the Guinness Pro14 on Saturday evening [TG4/eir, kick-off 5.30pm].

The scrum-half has not played in almost three months since undergoing ankle surgery following Ireland’s famous win against New Zealand.

But after making quick progress through his rehab, the 27-year-old is named among the replacements for the Conference A clash at the Sportsground.

Ultan Dillane, Caolin Blade, Jack Carty and Tom Farrell all start for Andy Friend’s side having been released from the Ireland set-up, but both Bundee Aki and Quinn Roux remain with the national side ahead of the game against Italy.

The Cheetahs arrive out west on a four-game winning streak with two victories against Zebre and two against the Southern Kings in quick succession since the turn of the year.

“Since we played them earlier in the season they have been improving steadily and have the results to show for it,” Friend said.

“They are real contenders in the conference now, so we know the importance of this game in the context of the overall season.”



“They are a really hard team to play against and even trying to review them can be difficult. They seem to play so off the cuff that it can be difficult to predict what they are going to do next.

“We know the threat they pose in attack so we will face a huge challenge.”

Connacht

15. Darragh Leader

14. Cian Kelleher

13. Tom Farrell

12. Tom Daly

11. Stephen Fitzgerald

10. Jack Carty

9. Caolin Blade

1. Denis Buckley

2. Tom McCartney

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Ultan Dillane

5. James Cannon

6. Eoin McKeon

7. Colby Fainga’a

8. Jarrad Butler (capt)

Replacements:

16. Dave Heffernan

17. Peter McCabe

18. Dominic Robertson-McCoy

19. Cillian Gallagher

20. Paul Boyle

21. Kieran Marmion

22. Conor Fitzgerald

23. Kyle Godwin

Toyota Cheetahs

15. Louis Fouche

14. William Small-Smith

13. Dries Swanepoel

12. Nico Lee

11. Rabz Maxwane

10. Tian Schoeman

1. Charles Marais

2. Marnus van der Merwe

3. Aranos Coetzee

4. Jasper Wiese

5. JP du Preez

6. Abongile Nonkontwana

7. Junior Pokomela

8. Gerhard Olivier

Replacements:

16. Reinach Venter

17. Ox Nche

18. Luan de Bruin

19. Sintu Manjezi

20. Walt Steenkamp

21. Henco Venter

22. Tian Meyer

23. Rudy Paige

