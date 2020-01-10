Irish internationals return to boost Connacht for crunch clash with Toulouse

CONNACHT COACH ANDY Friend has brought back a bunch of Irish internationals to bolster his side for their key Heineken Champions Cup tie tomorrow against Toulouse at the Sportsground [KO 3.15pm, BT Sport 3].
Jack Carty comes back in at out-half while Bundee Aki is recalled at centre after being absent for the last fortnight.
Winger Matt Healy, prop Finlay Bealham and second row Ultan Dillane are other returning figures who will strengthen Connacht’s hand against their French opponents.
Jarrad Butler is back from injury to captain the side while Colby Fainga has also returned to full fitness.
It’s a notable occasion for scrum-half Stephen Kerins as he has been handed his first Champions Cup start.
Connacht:
15. Tiernan O’Halloran
14. Niyi Adeolokun
13. Bundee Aki
12. Peter Robb
11. Matt Healy
10. Jack Carty
9. Stephen Kerins
1. Paddy McAllister
2. Tom McCartney
3. Finlay Bealham
4. Ultan Dillane
5. Gavin Thornbury
6. Paul Boyle
7. Colby Fainga’a
8. Jarrad Butler (captain)
Replacements:
16. David Heffernan
17. Denis Buckley
18. Dominic Roberston-McCoy
19. Joe Makysmiw
20. Eoin McKeon
21. Caolin Blade
22. David Horwitz
23. John Porch
