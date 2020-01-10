Irish internationals return to boost Connacht for crunch clash with Toulouse

Bundee Aki will start for Connacht against Toulouse.

Bundee Aki will start for Connacht against Toulouse.

CONNACHT COACH ANDY Friend has brought back a bunch of Irish internationals to bolster his side for their key Heineken Champions Cup tie tomorrow against Toulouse at the Sportsground [KO 3.15pm, BT Sport 3].

Jack Carty comes back in at out-half while Bundee Aki is recalled at centre after being absent for the last fortnight.

Winger Matt Healy, prop Finlay Bealham and second row Ultan Dillane are other returning figures who will strengthen Connacht’s hand against their French opponents.

Jarrad Butler is back from injury to captain the side while Colby Fainga has also returned to full fitness.

It’s a notable occasion for scrum-half Stephen Kerins as he has been handed his first Champions Cup start.

📢 TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT 📢



Here is the squad representing Connacht in tomorrow’s crunch clash with Toulouse at the Sportsground. 🟢@ButlerJarrad captains the side with plenty of Irish internationals returning to the team 👊#CONvTOU @ChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/UVg0RPA4W2 — Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) January 10, 2020

Connacht:

15. Tiernan O’Halloran

14. Niyi Adeolokun

13. Bundee Aki

12. Peter Robb

11. Matt Healy

10. Jack Carty

9. Stephen Kerins

1. Paddy McAllister

2. Tom McCartney

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Ultan Dillane

5. Gavin Thornbury

6. Paul Boyle

7. Colby Fainga’a

8. Jarrad Butler (captain)

Replacements:

16. David Heffernan

17. Denis Buckley

18. Dominic Roberston-McCoy

19. Joe Makysmiw

20. Eoin McKeon

21. Caolin Blade

22. David Horwitz

23. John Porch

