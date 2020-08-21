This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Stockdale at 15 for Ulster as Friend's Connacht give two debuts

Peter Sullivan and Alex Wootton start on the wings for the western province.

By Murray Kinsella Friday 21 Aug 2020, 12:22 PM
35 minutes ago 1,417 Views
https://the42.ie/5181725

JACOB STOCKDALE HAS been named at fullback by Ulster for Sunday’s Guinness Pro14 clash with Connacht at the Aviva Stadium [KO 4.30pm, eir Sport].

The Ireland wing has history in the number 15 shirt and will line out there again this weekend with Will Addison missing through injury.

jacob-stockdale Stockdale is at fullback for Ulster. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Meanwhile, Andy Friend’s Connacht have handed 22-year-old wing Peter Sullivan a debut, with the Lansdowne FC man having impressed for the Connacht Eagles last season to earn a senior contract.

Alex Wootton, who is on loan from Munster for the season, will also make his Connacht debut on Sunday.

Australian flyer John Porch completes the Connacht back three, while Tom Farrell and Bundee Aki – set for his 100th appearance – are in midfield. Jack Carty and Kieran Marmion will steer the ship from the halfback positions.

Captain Jarrad Butler is at openside flanker, with Paul Boyle and Eoghan Masterson completing the back row, while Ultan Dillane and Gavin Thornbury pair up in the second row, and the front row is made up of Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan, and Finlay Bealham.

Loosehead Jordan Duggan, tighthead Jack Aungier, and flanker Conor Oliver are all set for their Connacht debuts off the bench.

Meanwhile, Stockdale is in the Ulster back three with Craig Gilroy and Louis Ludik, while  21-year-old James Hume gets a start in midfield alongside Stuart McCloskey.

Billy Burns captains the team from out-half, with John Cooney in the number nine jersey, while number eight Marcell Coetzee is in the back row along with Nick Timoney and Jordi Murphy.

With Iain Henderson missing through injury, Kieran Treadwell and Alan O’Connor line up in the second row, and there is an experienced front row of Jack McGrath, Rob Herring, and Marty Moore.

New signings Ian Madigan and Alby Mathewson are set for their debuts off the bench, which also includes the fit-again 22-year-old Michael Lowry. 

Connacht:

15. John Porch
14. Peter Sullivan
13. Tom Farrell
12. Bundee Aki
11. Alex Wootton
10. Jack Carty
9. Kieran Marmion

1. Denis Buckley
2. Dave Heffernan
3. Finlay Bealham
4. Ultan Dillane
5. Gavin Thornbury
6. Eoghan Masterson
7. Jarrad Butler (captain)
8. Paul Boyle

Replacements:

16. Jonny Murphy
17. Jordan Duggan
18. Jack Aungier
19. Niall Murray
20. Conor Oliver
21. Stephen Kerins
22. Conor Dean
23. Tom Daly

Ulster:

15. Jacob Stockdale
14. Craig Gilroy
13. James Hume
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Louis Ludik
10. Billy Burns (captain)
9. John Cooney

1. Jack McGrath
2. Rob Herring 
3. Marty Moore
4. Alan O’Connor
5. Kieran Treadwell
6. Nick Timoney
7. Jordi Murphy
8. Marcell Coetzee

Replacements:

16. Adam McBurney
17. Eric O’Sullivan
18. Tom O’Toole
19. Sam Carter
20. Matthew Rea
21. Alby Mathewson
22. Ian Madigan
23. Michael Lowry

Referee: Frank Murphy.

