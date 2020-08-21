Stockdale at 15 for Ulster as Friend's Connacht give two debuts

JACOB STOCKDALE HAS been named at fullback by Ulster for Sunday’s Guinness Pro14 clash with Connacht at the Aviva Stadium [KO 4.30pm, eir Sport].

The Ireland wing has history in the number 15 shirt and will line out there again this weekend with Will Addison missing through injury.

Stockdale is at fullback for Ulster. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Meanwhile, Andy Friend’s Connacht have handed 22-year-old wing Peter Sullivan a debut, with the Lansdowne FC man having impressed for the Connacht Eagles last season to earn a senior contract.

Alex Wootton, who is on loan from Munster for the season, will also make his Connacht debut on Sunday.

Australian flyer John Porch completes the Connacht back three, while Tom Farrell and Bundee Aki – set for his 100th appearance – are in midfield. Jack Carty and Kieran Marmion will steer the ship from the halfback positions.

Captain Jarrad Butler is at openside flanker, with Paul Boyle and Eoghan Masterson completing the back row, while Ultan Dillane and Gavin Thornbury pair up in the second row, and the front row is made up of Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan, and Finlay Bealham.

Loosehead Jordan Duggan, tighthead Jack Aungier, and flanker Conor Oliver are all set for their Connacht debuts off the bench.

Meanwhile, Stockdale is in the Ulster back three with Craig Gilroy and Louis Ludik, while 21-year-old James Hume gets a start in midfield alongside Stuart McCloskey.

Billy Burns captains the team from out-half, with John Cooney in the number nine jersey, while number eight Marcell Coetzee is in the back row along with Nick Timoney and Jordi Murphy.

With Iain Henderson missing through injury, Kieran Treadwell and Alan O’Connor line up in the second row, and there is an experienced front row of Jack McGrath, Rob Herring, and Marty Moore.

New signings Ian Madigan and Alby Mathewson are set for their debuts off the bench, which also includes the fit-again 22-year-old Michael Lowry.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Connacht:

15. John Porch

14. Peter Sullivan

13. Tom Farrell

12. Bundee Aki

11. Alex Wootton

10. Jack Carty

9. Kieran Marmion

1. Denis Buckley

2. Dave Heffernan

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Ultan Dillane

5. Gavin Thornbury

6. Eoghan Masterson

7. Jarrad Butler (captain)

8. Paul Boyle

Replacements:

16. Jonny Murphy

17. Jordan Duggan

18. Jack Aungier

19. Niall Murray

20. Conor Oliver

21. Stephen Kerins

22. Conor Dean

23. Tom Daly

Ulster:

15. Jacob Stockdale

14. Craig Gilroy

13. James Hume

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Louis Ludik

10. Billy Burns (captain)

9. John Cooney

1. Jack McGrath

2. Rob Herring

3. Marty Moore

4. Alan O’Connor

5. Kieran Treadwell

6. Nick Timoney

7. Jordi Murphy

8. Marcell Coetzee

Replacements:

16. Adam McBurney

17. Eric O’Sullivan

18. Tom O’Toole

19. Sam Carter

20. Matthew Rea

21. Alby Mathewson

22. Ian Madigan

23. Michael Lowry

Referee: Frank Murphy.