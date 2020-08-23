This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 16 °C Sunday 23 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

8,593 Views 4 Comments
Share
10Mins

The sunshine, the empty seats and the knock-ons are all contributing to give this match quite a pre-season friendly feel.

Marty Moore with the last handling error. From that platform Connacht win a penalty et up shop in the Ulster 22.

Dangerous wide move almost finds a scoring gap, but Ulster regroup.

Connacht the first to find a rhythm certainly.

5Mins

PENALTY! Connacht 0 Ulster 3 (Cooney ’5)

5Mins

Ultan Dillane runs into trouble and Marcell Coetzee forces a penalty from the Kerryman.

Cooney will take aim…

KICK-OFF:

We’re off and running at the Aviva. Craig Gilroy gets a smack in Ulster’s first attack, but it’s called as a Connacht knock-on.

That was some welcome back for the wing.

John Andrew is the man brought in among the replacements and he runs out with his team-mates now at the eerily empty Aviva Stadium.

Late change to Ulster now, Rob Herring has been withdrawn from the starting side. Adam McBurney is promoted from the bench to start.

Awaiting confirmation of the new replacement.

Here are the teams sent forth by Andy Friend and Dan McFarland for today.

Connacht

15. John Porch
14. Peter Sullivan
13. Tom Farrell
12. Bundee Aki
11. Alex Wootton
10. Jack Carty
9. Kieran Marmion

1. Denis Buckley
2. Dave Heffernan
3. Finlay Bealham
4. Ultan Dillane
5. Gavin Thornbury
6. Eoghan Masterson
7. Jarrad Butler (c)
8. Paul Boyle

Replacements

16. Jonny Murphy
17. Jordan Duggan
18. Jack Aungier
19. Niall Murray
20. Conor Oliver
21. Stephen Kerins
22. Conor Dean
23. Tom Daly

Ulster

15. Jacob Stockdale
14. Craig Gilroy,
13. James Hume
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Louis Ludik
10. Billy Burns (Capt.)
9. John Cooney

1 Jack McGrath
2. Rob Herring
3. Marty Moore
4. Alan O’Connor
5. Kieran Treadwell
6. Nick Timoney
7. Jordi Murphy
8. Marcell Coetzee

Replacements:

16. Adam McBurney
17. Eric O’Sullivan
18. Tom O’Toole
19. Sam Carter
20. Matthew Rea
21. Alby Mathewson
22. Ian Madigan
23. Michael Lowry

Last night’s rugby restart went so well, they’re treating us to another feisty inter-pro.

A very good afternoon and welcome along to our coverage of Connacht v Ulster.

Results yesterday mean that both sides can treat this as a one-off hit-out, or a pre-season friendly if you’re of a mind to downplay it. But both sides will be desperate to put their best foot forward after such a long stint away from work.

Kick-off is not until 16.30 (eir Sport), so you have time to finish off that barbecue… or batten down the hatches. How would I know what the weather’s like where you live?

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie