It’s time for provinces west and north to re-enter rugby and we’re going minute-by-minute.
Liveblog
The sunshine, the empty seats and the knock-ons are all contributing to give this match quite a pre-season friendly feel.
Marty Moore with the last handling error. From that platform Connacht win a penalty et up shop in the Ulster 22.
Dangerous wide move almost finds a scoring gap, but Ulster regroup.
Connacht the first to find a rhythm certainly.
PENALTY! Connacht 0 Ulster 3 (Cooney ’5)
Ultan Dillane runs into trouble and Marcell Coetzee forces a penalty from the Kerryman.
Cooney will take aim…
KICK-OFF:
We’re off and running at the Aviva. Craig Gilroy gets a smack in Ulster’s first attack, but it’s called as a Connacht knock-on.
That was some welcome back for the wing.
John Andrew is the man brought in among the replacements and he runs out with his team-mates now at the eerily empty Aviva Stadium.
Late change to Ulster now, Rob Herring has been withdrawn from the starting side. Adam McBurney is promoted from the bench to start.
Awaiting confirmation of the new replacement.
Here are the teams sent forth by Andy Friend and Dan McFarland for today.
Connacht
15. John Porch
14. Peter Sullivan
13. Tom Farrell
12. Bundee Aki
11. Alex Wootton
10. Jack Carty
9. Kieran Marmion
1. Denis Buckley
2. Dave Heffernan
3. Finlay Bealham
4. Ultan Dillane
5. Gavin Thornbury
6. Eoghan Masterson
7. Jarrad Butler (c)
8. Paul Boyle
Replacements
16. Jonny Murphy
17. Jordan Duggan
18. Jack Aungier
19. Niall Murray
20. Conor Oliver
21. Stephen Kerins
22. Conor Dean
23. Tom Daly
Ulster
15. Jacob Stockdale
14. Craig Gilroy,
13. James Hume
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Louis Ludik
10. Billy Burns (Capt.)
9. John Cooney
1 Jack McGrath
2. Rob Herring
3. Marty Moore
4. Alan O’Connor
5. Kieran Treadwell
6. Nick Timoney
7. Jordi Murphy
8. Marcell Coetzee
Replacements:
16. Adam McBurney
17. Eric O’Sullivan
18. Tom O’Toole
19. Sam Carter
20. Matthew Rea
21. Alby Mathewson
22. Ian Madigan
23. Michael Lowry
Last night’s rugby restart went so well, they’re treating us to another feisty inter-pro.
A very good afternoon and welcome along to our coverage of Connacht v Ulster.
Results yesterday mean that both sides can treat this as a one-off hit-out, or a pre-season friendly if you’re of a mind to downplay it. But both sides will be desperate to put their best foot forward after such a long stint away from work.
Kick-off is not until 16.30 (eir Sport), so you have time to finish off that barbecue… or batten down the hatches. How would I know what the weather’s like where you live?
of the team
Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.Become a Member
COMMENTS (4)