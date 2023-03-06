Connacht's Alex Wootton set to retire

CONNACHT’S ALEX WOOTTON has confirmed he will retire at the end of this season.

The 28-year-old previously played with Munster between 2016 and 2021, and was part of the Northampton Saints academy as a youngster.

Born in England, he qualified to represent Ireland through his father and has won caps at sevens and U20 level.

Advertisement

Wootton, who has scored 18 tries in 40 appearances since joining Connacht, released a statement via Twitter this afternoon.

He wrote: “After 11 incredible years playing professionally for Northampton Saints, Munster, Connacht and representing Ireland 7s, I have decided to retire from professional rugby on my own terms at the end of the 2022/23 season.

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunities that rugby has afforded me and I would like to express my gratitude to my teammates, coaches, support staff and fans over the years who have been with me every step of the way. Playing alongside talented and dedicated individuals has been an absolute privilege.

“I would also like to give a special mention to my wife and my family, who have been a constant source of love, support, and encouragement throughout my rugby career. Their unwavering presence and understanding have been instrumental in my success.

“Retiring from rugby is the right decision for me and my loved ones. I am excited about the opportunities that await me in the next chapter of my life and I look forward to embracing new challenges with the same passion and dedication that I brought to the rugby field.

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

“I want to extend my appreciation to everyone who has been a part of my journey. It has been an incredible ride, one that I will always cherish and hold dear to my heart.”