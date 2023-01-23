Connor Ronan departs Wolves for Colarado Rapids

CONNOR RONAN HAS joined the Colarado Rapids from Wolves on a four-year deal, according to the MLS club.

The 24-year old midfielder played 14 times for Ireland U21 from 2017-20, scoring one goal. He has made 15 senior appearances for Wolves and had loan spells at Portsmouth, Grasshopper Club Zürich and, most recently, St Mirren where he scored eight goals in 30 games last season and was named the club’s player of the year.

Advertisement

Ronan has represented Ireland at U19 and U17 levels as well as U21. He was called up Ireland’s friendlies against Belgium and Lithuania in March 2022, though he is yet to earn his first cap for the senior side.

“Connor is a highly technical and versatile midfielder who can play in both deep-lying and box-to-box midfield roles,” said Pádraig Smith, Colorado Rapids general manager.

“He brings a high level of energy and ability to cover a lot of ground defensively, but also exceptional vision and passing qualities. We’re excited to add a player of his talent to our roster and look forward to welcoming him to Colorado.”

Ronan joined Wolves in 2014 at age 16, spending three years with the youth side before making his senior debut in December, 2016, at 18 years old. He went on to make 15 appearances for Wolves across all competitions, including the Premier League, FA Cup, EFL Championship and EFL Cup, winning the 2017-18 EFL Championship league title with the club.

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

Meanwhile, Aston Villa have completed the signing of Colombia international Jhon Duran from Chicago Fire, the Premier League club have announced.

Villa agreed a reported £14.75million deal with the Major League Soccer franchise for the 19-year-old striker last week.

Duran scored eight goals in 22 MLS appearances for the Fire last season and has three international caps to his name.