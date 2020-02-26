Ireland U21 star Connor Ronan opens Blackpool account with stunning strike

Connor Ronan in possession during the Ireland U21 side's win against Armenia in November. Source: Hrach Khachatryan/INPHO

CONNOR RONAN SCORED his first goal as a Blackpool player last night as the Tangerines picked up a much-needed win in League One.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall was the hero for Blackpool after scoring a 90th-minute winner that saw off Bolton Wanderers. However, it was Ronan who gave them the lead in the 2-1 victory with a stunning goal on 13 minutes.

Making his seventh appearance since moving to Bloomfield Road on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers in January, the Republic of Ireland U21 international beat Bolton goalkeeper Remi Matthews with a brilliant long-range effort.

The result marked just Blackpool’s second win in their last 15 games, with their poor form leading to the sacking of Simon Grayson as manager earlier this month.

😀 What a night for Blackpool's Connor Ronan



1⃣ Scores first professional goal

🚀 It's a absolute screamer

4⃣ Helps Blackpool to first win in 4@BlackpoolFC | @ConnorRonan10 | #UTMP pic.twitter.com/8qfxWXAVHz — Sporting Life Football (@SportingLifeFC) February 26, 2020

(Click here if you are unable to view the clip above)

“I thought Connor was excellent in the win and in last week’s game too,” Blackpool’s interim manager David Dunn told the club’s official website after last night’s game.

“He’s got an excellent touch and makes things happen. We’ve asked him to get more assists and more goals and he’s been doing that recently.”

This is Ronan’s fourth loan spell away from Wolves. Stints at Portsmouth and Walsall were followed last year by a move to Slovakia, where he made 33 appearances – four of which came in the Europa League – for Dunajska Streda.

Although he hasn’t made a first-team appearance for Wolves since a League Cup tie against Manchester City in October 2017, the Premier League club backed the 21-year-old playmaker last May by extending his contract until the summer of 2021.

Ronan will hope to add to his tally of Ireland U21 caps when the 2021 European Championship qualifying campaign resumes with next month’s double-header of fixtures against Iceland (home, 26 March) and Luxembourg (away, 31 March).

