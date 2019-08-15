This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Blow for Stephen Kenny as Ireland U21 star looks doubtful for upcoming qualifiers

Connor Ronan has suffered a fractured rib on club duty.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 15 Aug 2019, 11:15 AM
https://the42.ie/4766830
Ireland U21 manager Stephen Kenny with Connor Ronan during the win against Luxembourg back in March.
THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland U21 side could be without the services of Connor Ronan for their European Championship qualifying fixtures against Armenia and Sweden.

The Wolverhampton Wanderers playmaker, who’s currently on loan at DAC Dunajska Streda, suffered a fractured rib during last weekend’s 2-1 defeat to AS Trencin.

According to the Slovakian club, Ronan will subsequently be sidelined for four-to-six weeks, which looks likely to rule him out of next month’s international double-header.

Stephen Kenny’s side will resume their bid to qualify for the 2021 Euros by hosting Armenia in Tallaght on 6 September, before travelling to face Sweden four days later.

Ronan produced a man-of-the-match performance back in March when Ireland began their qualifying campaign with a 3-0 home win against Luxembourg.

In June, the 21-year-old made four appearances at the Toulon Tournament, where he scored the only goal of the game in Ireland’s victory over Bahrain.

Ronan, who has been on the books at Wolves since the age of 16, was handed a two-year contract extension by the Premier League club in May.

He recently played four times in the Europa League for his loan club, scoring a vital goal as they got the better of Polish outfit KS Cracovia. Ronan’s side were then eliminated by Greek club Atromitos in the second qualifying round.

