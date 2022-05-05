Ronan's St Mirren chapter looks over as he returns to Wolves for injury assessment

IRELAND MIDFIELDER CONNOR Ronan could have played his last game for St Mirren after returning to his parent club, Wolves, to have an injury assessed.

Ronan, 24, who picked up awards for St Mirren’s Player of the Year, social media Player of the Year and Goal of the Season at the club’s awards event on Sunday, has been carrying an ankle knock.

It’s a similar story for fellow loan star Jordan Jones. The Wigan winger has a shoulder problem, with just three Premiership fixtures remaining for the Buddies, starting with the visit of bottom side Dundee on Saturday.

Boss Stephen Robinson said: “Connor Ronan and Jordan Jones have gone back to their respective parent clubs for treatment. We are waiting on updates on their injuries.

“Connor has been playing with an ankle injury and Jordan has been playing with a shoulder injury, so both have gone back for further scans at their parent clubs and are likely to be unavailable.

“I believe it will be hard for them to play again with obviously such a small timescale, but we will be dictated to by what their parent clubs say. We don’t own the players.

“We will assess it, stay in touch with the parent clubs and see where we are over the coming days.

“What we have got is 14 fit players who are absolutely fighting for us.

“There are boys who are playing with little knocks and bruises and injections in their foot and it is an absolute credit to the boys, they are really fighting for the football club and obviously trying to get us a couple more wins to get us up the table.”

Ronan received his first senior call-up for the Boys In Green for the friendly double-header against Belgium and Lithuania in March, but the wait goes on for the former U21 international’s debut.

While bouncing back from injury will undoubtedly remain the priority for the playmaker, Birmingham Live are reporting interest from Hearts, Aberdeen and second-tier German side St Pauli.

St Mirren are on the brink of safety with 39 points, eight points ahead of second-bottom St Johnstone, who they beat 1-0 in Perth last week, and 13 ahead of Dundee.

Aberdeen are ahead of St Mirren on goal difference, Hibernian are two points further ahead with Livingston on 44 points.

Robinson believes there is still the possibility of finishing seventh as ‘best of the rest’ in the bottom six.

He said: “I believe we aim for seventh, we still have to and I believe we can, if we put a run of games together.

“The performance last week was very good, it was a team who had real pride and energy.

“There was a lot of injuries throughout the squad but they showed great character.

“And if we put performances in like that in the coming games there is no reason why we can’t look up the table and finish seventh.”

Joe Shaughnessy, Conor McCarthy, Alan Power and Charles Dunne are the remaining Irish players at the club.