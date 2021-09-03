Ireland U21 captain Coventry hopes Championship move can boost first-team dream

CONOR COVENTRY COULDN’T help think about his own future as he watched Ireland fall to a heart-breaking 2-1 defeat to Portugal on Wednesday night.

The senior team may have left Faro empty-handed, but the most encouraging performance of the Stephen Kenny era made a real impression on the Ireland U21 captain, not least because some those out on the pitch at the Estádio Algarve were teammates of Coventry’s not too long ago.

“We were so close and I was really proud seeing those lads – and to be fair, all of the lads – just seeing us playing that sort of way and really go toe-to-toe with a top team,” Coventry says.

“I was so proud to watch it. All of us watched it together and it really meant a lot to us to see the team playing that way. It’s just great for the future and shows we are going in the right direction.

Obviously the dream is to play for the first-team and play on nights like that. I have seen a few of the lads do it and it’s something I really want to do as well.

“When I went and trained with them, I really enjoyed it so much, so it’s definitely a dream for me to get in there. Of course it’s on my mind.”

Coventry, who was called into the senior Ireland squad as injury cover earlier in the year, has been proactive in his search for regular first team football.

The midfielder, who signed a new long-term contract at West Ham in January of last year, could have been tempted to stay put having made the bench for all three of the Hammers’ Premier League games this season.

Coventry says he held positive talks with David Moyes before leaving West Ham on loan. Source: PA

However, following positive talks with West Ham manager David Moyes, Coventry agreed to join Championship side Peterborough United on loan for the rest of the season.

“I’m at a stage now where I really feel eager to play games and get myself going,” Coventry, 21, explains.

“Obviously trying to get into the senior team is a big part of that, but also at West Ham, obviously the midfield is really strong and the gaffer spoke to me and I felt it was a good opportunity to go and try to get some games.

“What was good about Peterborough was they were sort of chasing me for a little while and they showed a lot of faith in me, and I just wanted to repay that. They play a good style of football, so I’m really looking forward to getting going there.”

Coventry had other options on the table, but felt Peterborough was a good fit after chatting to manager Darren Ferguson.

“He spoke to me a lot about the way they’re trying to play – it’s possession-based and passing through the thirds when they can. It’s an exciting brand of football.

He, from speaking to him, wanted me to fit into that and keep doing what I like to do. We spoke about getting on the ball and passing forward, passing through teams, so that’s the main thing, but also out of possession, being solid and not getting counter-attacked.

“A big part of me wanting to go there is I think the style of play will suit me. Another thing he said is that he thinks I can get forward and get goals. That’s something I’ve been working on and improving on as well.

“To play in a league at the level of the Championship, I’m going to improve anyway, and especially when I’ve got a manager who is already identifying stuff for me to improve and I’m not even there yet.”

Before all that, Coventry is hoping to help Ireland make a positive start to their campaign as Jim Crawford’s team look to qualify for the European U21 Championship finals for the first time, with the 10-game journey starting against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Zenica today [KO 3.30pm].

“We know it’s going to be hard, an Irish team hasn’t done it yet and it is going to be tough, I know that from coming through the last campaign.

“But we have already been together as a group and gone through what we want to achieve, the values we have as a group, it’s going to be tough but if we stick together as a group we have enough ability and quality to get through whatever’s thrown at us, we all have that belief in ourselves.

“Everyone is so excited for the campaign and I think we can go far.”

