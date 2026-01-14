More Stories
Conor Gallagher has signed for Tottenham. Alamy Stock Photo
FreeTransfer

Spurs sign Atletico Madrid's Conor Gallagher in €40m deal

Gallagher agreed a long-term contract with the Premier League club that reportedly runs until 2031.
4.46pm, 14 Jan 2026

TOTTENHAM HAVE SIGNED England midfielder Conor Gallagher from Atletico Madrid in a deal worth a reported £34.7 million (€40m).

Tottenham won the race to sign Gallagher after Aston Villa also expressed interest in the former Chelsea player.

The 25-year-old was keen to leave Atletico for more regular action in a bid to secure a place in England’s squad for the World Cup later this year.

“Tottenham Hotspur are delighted to announce the signing of Conor Gallagher from Atletico Madrid, subject to international clearance,” the club said in a statement. 

– © AFP 2026

