Spurs sign Atletico Madrid's Conor Gallagher in €40m deal

TOTTENHAM HAVE SIGNED England midfielder Conor Gallagher from Atletico Madrid in a deal worth a reported £34.7 million (€40m).

Gallagher agreed a long-term contract with the Premier League club that reportedly runs until 2031.

“I'm so excited to show the fans what I can do on the pitch and hopefully give them some special moments and memories.”



Conor's first words as a Spurs player 🤍 pic.twitter.com/Z3RlkezXzv — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 14, 2026

Tottenham won the race to sign Gallagher after Aston Villa also expressed interest in the former Chelsea player.

The 25-year-old was keen to leave Atletico for more regular action in a bid to secure a place in England’s squad for the World Cup later this year.

“Tottenham Hotspur are delighted to announce the signing of Conor Gallagher from Atletico Madrid, subject to international clearance,” the club said in a statement.

