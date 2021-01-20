Conor Hourihane joins Championship promotion chasers on loan

CONOR HOURIHANE HAS signed up for another promotion race in the Championship.

Swansea City have brought in the Republic of Ireland midfielder on loan from Aston Villa until the end of the season.

Hourihane, who helped Villa to achieve promotion to the Premier League via the Championship play-offs in 2019, joins a Swansea side who sit in second place, four points adrift of leaders Norwich City.

The 29-year-old Corkman’s assists in the closing stages of last season were pivotal in helping Villa to secure their top-flight status for another year.

However, he has found his opportunities limited in the current campaign. Hourihane has played just four times in the Premier League, his most recent outing coming in a 2-1 defeat to West Ham United in November.

“Conor is never happy when he’s not playing and we have respected his desire to go on loan to Swansea to play football games and to help them in their push for promotion,” said Aston Villa manager Dean Smith.

“It’s a loan until the end of the season which gets him back in the heart of a promotion chase and playing regular football.”

Hourihane, who remains contracted to Aston Villa until the summer of 2022, has made 150 appearances since joining the Birmingham outfit from Barnsley four years ago.

He’s the second Irishman to join Swansea City this season, following in the footsteps of Ryan Manning, who made the move to Wales from Queens Park Rangers in October.

The Liberty Stadium outfit, who host Nottingham Forest in an FA Cup fourth-round tie on Saturday, have been absent from the Premier League since their relegation in 2018.