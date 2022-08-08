Down appoint Conor Laverty as manager

DOWN HAVE APPOINTED former star forward Conor Laverty as the new senior football manager.

Laverty was officially ratified at a county committee meeting tonight. His backroom team includes Marty Clarke and Declan Morgan, with another member to be added at a later date.

Former AFL player Clarke won an All-Star for his sensational performances as Down reached the All-Ireland final in 2010. Morgan has coached at club level in three counties and at schools level with St Patrick’s Downpatrick.

Laverty led the Down U20s for the past two seasons and will continue in the role. He led them to an Ulster title in 2020. Darragh O’Hanlon (Kilcoo) and Conor Gilmore (St John’s) will continue in their roles as selectors.

He continues to line out for Kilcoo, who he helped to All-Ireland club glory earlier this year.

“Down GAA chairman John Devaney congratulated Conor and his management team on their appointment and expressed the hope that all members, supporters and players will give their full support to build a team and move us forward,” a Down statement said.