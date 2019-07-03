Championship side snap up Irish defender Masterson following Liverpool exit

QUEENS PARK RANGERS have today announced the signing of 20-year-old Irish defender Conor Masterson on a two-year contract.

Masterson was a free agent following the expiration of his contract at Liverpool, who he joined at the age of 16.

“To sign for QPR is an honour and a privilege and I can’t wait to get started,” he told QPR’s official website. “I learnt so much during my time with Liverpool, had some unbelievable experiences and I think that will carry through into QPR.”

A current member of the Republic of Ireland U21 squad, Masterson helped Stephen Kenny’s side to reach the semi-finals of the Toulon Tournament last month.

The Celbridge native didn’t make a first-team appearance during his time at Liverpool but did feature on the bench for a Champions League quarter-final against Manchester City and a Merseyside derby with Everton in April 2018.

“Mentally it was very tough but you learn from it and it makes you stronger,” he said of being released by the European champions. “You have your ups and downs in football. That was my down and hopefully this move is one of my ups. I can guarantee the fans I will give everything in every game.”

QPR finished in 19th place in the English Championship for the 2018-19 campaign. Under the guidance of new manager Mark Warburton, their season will begin away to Stoke City on 3 August.

“I have watched Conor’s progress and he is another young player with a lot of potential in him,” said Warburton. “What he will be looking to do is come in, bed himself into the dressing room and challenge for a place in the team.

“I want the pathway for young players here to be clear. If they are good enough, I’ll play them – I don’t care if they are 17 or 37, it’s about being good enough and having that desire to play for QPR.”

