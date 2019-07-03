This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Wednesday 3 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Championship side snap up Irish defender Masterson following Liverpool exit

The 20-year-old Celbridge native has signed a two-year contract with Queens Park Rangers.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 3 Jul 2019, 2:39 PM
23 minutes ago 1,170 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4708524
Conor Masterson is a QPR player.
Image: Queens Park Rangers FC
Conor Masterson is a QPR player.
Conor Masterson is a QPR player.
Image: Queens Park Rangers FC

QUEENS PARK RANGERS have today announced the signing of 20-year-old Irish defender Conor Masterson on a two-year contract.

Masterson was a free agent following the expiration of his contract at Liverpool, who he joined at the age of 16. 

“To sign for QPR is an honour and a privilege and I can’t wait to get started,” he told QPR’s official website. “I learnt so much during my time with Liverpool, had some unbelievable experiences and I think that will carry through into QPR.”

A current member of the Republic of Ireland U21 squad, Masterson helped Stephen Kenny’s side to reach the semi-finals of the Toulon Tournament last month.

The Celbridge native didn’t make a first-team appearance during his time at Liverpool but did feature on the bench for a Champions League quarter-final against Manchester City and a Merseyside derby with Everton in April 2018.

“Mentally it was very tough but you learn from it and it makes you stronger,” he said of being released by the European champions. “You have your ups and downs in football. That was my down and hopefully this move is one of my ups. I can guarantee the fans I will give everything in every game.” 

QPR finished in 19th place in the English Championship for the 2018-19 campaign. Under the guidance of new manager Mark Warburton, their season will begin away to Stoke City on 3 August.

“I have watched Conor’s progress and he is another young player with a lot of potential in him,” said Warburton. “What he will be looking to do is come in, bed himself into the dressing room and challenge for a place in the team.

“I want the pathway for young players here to be clear. If they are good enough, I’ll play them – I don’t care if they are 17 or 37, it’s about being good enough and having that desire to play for QPR.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie