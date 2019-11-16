This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Conor O'Shea steps down as head coach of Italy

O’Shea last game in charge was the a defeat to South Africa in the World Cup.

By Fintan O'Toole Saturday 16 Nov 2019, 7:51 PM
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

CONOR O’SHEA HAS this evening stepped away from his position as Italy rugby head coach.

O’Shea’s departure was confirmed by the Italian Federation after he had been in charge for over three years.

The former Irish international took charge in March 2016 and had been contracted to stay on until the close of the 2020 Six Nations.

His last game was Italy’s defeat to South Africa last month which confirmed their pool stage exit from the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

“I loved every minute I spent in Italy and I really believe in what we did and how it can be achieved in the years to come,” stated O’Shea.

“We have started a process and generated a new, well-founded hope, but I also believe that the end of the Rugby World Cup represents the best time for everyone to make the changes in view of the new cycle.

“I built friendships and made experiences that I will never forget. The job of all of us is to leave the shirt in a better place than the one in which we found it, I sincerely hope to have left the Italian rugby in a better position.

“The young people who are coming join a system that, by continuing with the right decisions, can only improve in the years to come. I want to thank Alfredo and all the FIR for the support they have always shown me ”

