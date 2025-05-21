Munster sign UCC second row on development deal

MUNSTER HAVE SIGNED UCC second row Conor Ryan on a one-year development deal for next season.

Ryan, 21, made two appearances for Munster this season in friendlies against Bath and Leicester Tigers, scoring a try against the latter, and also played for the province in the ‘A’ Interprovincial Championship.

He was part of the UCC side that narrowly missed on promotion back to Division 1A of the All-Ireland League this season.

Ryan’s signing “is part of Munster Rugby’s wider ongoing commitment to monitoring local players’ performances in the AIL and providing opportunities to players that emerge later and have been performing at a consistently high level”, the province said.