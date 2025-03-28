Constitution Hill headlines potential Aintree Hurdle cast

A BLOCKBUSTER CLASH could be in store on the opening day of the Grand National meeting, with Constitution Hill, Lossiemouth and Brighterdaysahead all entered for the William Hill Aintree Hurdle.

The two-and-a-half-mile Grade One was won in 2023 by Nicky Henderson’s Constitution Hill, who will this year be on a recovery mission after dramatically falling in the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Henderson posted on X: “We had a very good morning today as far as Constitution Hill is concerned, Michael Buckley (owner) was with us to see him gallop and Nico (de Boinville) rode him before going on to Wetherby.

“All three of us were thrilled with what we saw and he seemed to be telling us that we have the green light for Aintree on Thursday.

“He has done a huge amount of schooling in the last week, some of it loose with Marcus Foley who has always helped us in the jumping department when it needs action and Nico was particularly pleased when he jumped 10 hurdles yesterday. As we have said, his work this morning was excellent and we look forward to Thursday.”

Advertisement

The Gordon Elliott-trained Brighterdaysahead failed to fire in the two-mile championship at the Festival, having previously produced a devastating performance at Leopardstown’s Christmas meeting.

Lossiemouth, meanwhile, was kept to her own sex at Cheltenham by Willie Mullins, winning the Mares’ Hurdle with ease for the second year running, which left many to wonder how she would have fared in the main event.

Another Grade One starts the three-day fixture, the EBC Group Manifesto Novices’ Chase, which could potentially see Henderson’s Arkle winner Jango Baie step back up in trip.

Henderson added: “Jango Baie will be working tomorrow (Saturday), along with Jonbon, ahead of their Aintree objectives and at the moment we are favouring the two-mile-three novice chase on Thursday.”

The horse who beat Jango Baie in the Scilly Isles Novices’ Chase at Sandown, Ben Pauling’s Handstands, lies in wait, as do a host of Irish contenders such as Impaire Et Passe, Dancing City and Quai De Bourbon.

Paul Nicholls’ Rubaud, the Nicky Richards-trained The Kalooki Kid and Gidleigh Park for Harry Fry are also among 16 entries.

The Boodles Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle sees Henderson’s Lulamba, narrowly denied by 100-1 shot Poniros in the Triumph Hurdle, have the chance for Grade One compensation.

“Lulamba appears to have come out of his heroic Cheltenham effort in really good order and he too did everything we could have asked for this morning and he is set for the two-mile juvenile hurdle on Thursday,” said Henderson.

Lady Vega Allen, Live Conti and Hello Neighbour also feature in the 18 possibles.

Further Grade One action takes place in the Brooklands Golden Miller Chronograph Bowl Chase, with Dan Skelton’s Grey Dawning and Protektorat standing tall.

Mullins has entered Gaelic Warrior, who skipped Cheltenham, as well as Blue Lord and Embassy Gardens while Spillane’s Tower could run for Jimmy Mangan with 12 entered.