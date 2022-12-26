Constitution Hill in cruise control and Paisley Park raises the roof at Kempton

CONSTITUTION HILL ONCE again made winning a top-level race look easy as he breezed to a 17-length success in the Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle at Kempton.

National Hunt racing’s new star had beaten stablemate Epatante – herself a previous dual Christmas Hurdle winner – by 12 lengths at Newcastle in the Fighting Fifth and the two met again, much to Nicky Henderson’s chagrin.

Briefly the mare looked to be in with a chance on this occasion, as Nico de Boinville just had to slightly niggle on the 1-7 favourite to go forward as they turned into the straight.

But just as at Newcastle, once Constitution Hill was asked a question he responded in kind, and gradually drew further and further clear.

A spring-heeled leap at the last sealed matters and he remains favourite for the Champion Hurdle in March.



Constitution Hill wins again!



He is just so so impressive.#VMTVRacing pic.twitter.com/8LIpi4Oat9 — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) December 26, 2022

Paisley Park raised the roof at Kempton by winning the rescheduled Ladbrokes Long Walk Hurdle today.

Advertisement

Trainer Emma Lavelle had voiced concerns pre-race that staging the race at such a sharp track would not suit her stable star Paisley Park – and that looked sure to be proven right as the soon-to-be 11-year-old began to lose touch turning into the straight.

It was Champ, who had made all the running, who looked to hold all the aces as he was still travelling well for Jonjo O’Neill junior, while Goshen – trying three miles for the first time – had still to play his hand.

PAISLEY PARK! 👏



Rolls back the years to win a FOURTH Grade 1 and a THIRD Long Walk! 🏆



Just shy of his 11th birthday!#VMTVRacing pic.twitter.com/0G1lBGeBEm — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) December 26, 2022

But as stamina possibly began to tell, Goshen had no more to give and Champ was soon sending out distress signals, too, as Aidan Coleman and his old partner began to stay on relentlessly.

On jumping the last Paisley Park (9-2) just took off in front and from there the result seemed inevitable as he powered away to win by four and a quarter lengths from Goshen to gain a fourth Grade One success.

Coleman told ITV Racing: “That’s three Long Walks he’s won now, two at Ascot and one at Kempton.

“I find it hard not to get emotional about him as he’s an absolute pleasure. He’s been a mainstay of my career for a long period of time, he’s taken me to places that I’m struggling to repeat – especially this year.”

Thyme Hill reversed Newbury form with McFabulous in no uncertain terms when winning the Ladbrokes Kauto Star Novices’ Chase.

Gavin Cooney

Reports From Qatar Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup Become a Member

Paul Nicholls’ McFabulous had Thyme Hill well behind when they met in a Grade Two last time out at Newbury, with the pair among a five-runner field upped to Grade One company.

Not surprisingly McFabulous was sent off favourite today and Harry Cobden attempted to dictate matters from the front, a task made easier when Dan Skelton’s Galia Des Liteaux made a couple of early blunders meaning she ended up settling in behind.

Unfortunately her early errors took a toll and she was pulled up on the second circuit, while Gelino Bello was a faller.

All the time Tom O’Brien was creeping closer on Philip Hobbs’ Thyme Hill and there was never going to be any question about his stamina given how well he stayed over hurdles.

THYME HILL! 🌿



Strong finish under Tom O'Brien to beat McFabulous in the Kauto Star Novices' Chase!#VMTVRacing pic.twitter.com/i8G8NcKRH6 — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) December 26, 2022

As McFabulous tired it was Thyme Hill (11-2) who soared over the last, with the first-time cheekpieces clearly working as he came home 15 lengths clear.