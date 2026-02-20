Constitution Hill wins on the Flat with Oisín Murphy at Southwell

CONSTITUTION HILL WAS billed as the star of the show at Southwell on Friday and so it proved, with arguably the biggest name in National Hunt racing running on the Flat for the first time and, as he has done so many times during his career, leading his rivals a merry dance in what was a sensational performance.

Much-publicised falls over hurdles led to Nicky Henderson switching to the level on a fact-finding mission and with five-time champion jockey Oisín Murphy in the saddle, no stone was left unturned.

Drawn in stall 12 over a mile and a half for the SBK Road To Cheltenham Novice Stakes, the 2023 Champion Hurdle hero – who was sent off the 6-4 favourite – broke nicely and was always well positioned.

Moving ominously on the turn for home, he simply cruised down the straight when Murphy shook just an inch of rein and the race was over.

In the end the winning margin was nine and a half lengths from market rival Square Necker, with the packed stands cheering every stride.

A clearly impressed Murphy said: “He felt like a machine at home. Look, there wasn’t a lot of strength in depth in that race and if he was to continue on the Flat he’d have tougher assignments, but the feel was exactly the same.

“For a big horse that has been jumping, he has a lot of speed and he’s a joy to ride.

“Everything went to plan and it’s great he’s got such a reception. I wanted to get in amongst them and give him an idea of what a Flat race was like because obviously his next assignment, if he runs on the Flat, it would probably be in a black-type race.”

Advertisement

Whether it is a big race on the Flat next or another tilt at the Champion Hurdle is the burning question, but for now Henderson was simply thrilled to see the apple of his eye show everyone what he can do, after three falls in his last four starts over obstacles.

“That was amazing, what can you say? He was unreal,” said Henderson.

“To come and do that, he has enjoyed it. I think Oisin did, we did in the end.

“I thought we’d nearly be making the running, but Oisin seemed happy to sit there. It was just extraordinary. He came through a gap and quickened up so well – and that was over a mile and a half, and he gets two miles well.”

CONSTITUTION HILL WINS ON FLAT DEBUT 🏆



A commanding win in the SBK Road To Cheltenham Novice Stakes under @oismurphy for Nicky Henderson & Michael Buckley 👏



Look at the wait for the second 🤯 pic.twitter.com/fr3Ypdwp60 — ITV Racing (@itvracing) February 20, 2026

On his next assignment, he added: “Oisin probably did say there that he has a career (on the Flat), we should have sorted this out about four years ago shouldn’t we? We’d be travelling around the world!

“Like Michael (Buckley, owner) said, tears tonight. There’s been a few tears over the last year or so, so it’s nice to be back with positive vibes. We’ve got lots to look forward to.

“There’s a lot of decisions to make and we thought this would tell us roughly what we are going to have to do. It does open up a lot of doors. We can do a lot of things. I don’t know, Oisin will have me going around the world won’t he?

“It would be lovely to say ‘we will do this’, but I don’t think we can at this moment. There’s all sorts of options, including the Champion Hurdle. The only thing is he’s not a summer Flat horse, although that rides quite quick – we’ve not had a lot experience on this track and this surface, and he didn’t seem to mind it. He stretched out well.”

Reflecting on what has been a difficult period – and not even a straightforward week as it was touch and go whether Constitution Hill would make the cut for the race – Henderson said: “It’s been troublesome, but to see him back doing that is unbelievable. His work has been great and it just makes you think I should have been doing this five years ago – he could have won at three Royal Ascots by now!

“The main worry has been about getting into the race. I think two days ago Martin (Cruddace, of Arena Racing Company) and I probably exchanged 10 calls plus, trying to find out who wanted to do what and who wanted to go where, but everyone wanted to run.

“That is what happens when you put on wonderful prize-money – I would have run for nothing and nobody would have taken us on!

“As it’s turned out we’ve had to go out there and beat some really good horses and that is what he has done, which was fantastic to see.”

When asked if Murphy could be used more often on his horses, Henderson added: “Oisin can ride whatever he likes, but he’s so light I think if I throw him over again he’ll go off the other side!

“He’s wonderful and he’s a lovely guy, but Nico (de Boinville) will be there wanting him back as well, so they’ll have to fight it out between themselves!

“He hasn’t had a lot of racing in the last year for obvious reasons, but there’s been nothing wrong with him. He’s a good, sound horse and he’s got the soundest mind you’ll ever see.”