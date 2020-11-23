Coombes on the mark again as Munster battle to bonus point win in Glasgow

Glasgow Warriors 13



Munster 27

MUNSTER KEPT THEIR perfect start to the season going as they day-tripped it to Glasgow and not only came away with the win but scored a minute from the end to collect the bonus point as well.

They had looked under pressure when they were hauled back to a two point game with skipper Billy Holland in the sin bin but regrouped magnificently to seal the five points.

In dreadful conditions with steady rain and a swirling wind, it was never going to be particularly pretty, which suited Munster right down to the ground, allowing them to turn to their forwards to grind out another big win.

The pack delivered as expected, converting the first real chance of the game after 10 minutes when Holland broke off the back of a maul five metres out and had the strength not only to get over the line but force the ball down as two opponents tried to hold him up.

It was never going to be that easy, though, and Glasgow hit back to take the lead with Tommy Seymour, the former Scotland wing, scything through and finding enough support for Glenn Bryce, the full back, to touch down,

The men in red made life tough for themselves when the kick off went out on the full, the scrum popped and Brandon Thomson landed a penalty from the centre spot to put the Scots ahead.

It was tough for either side to get into the game but Munster still had that ace up their sleeve in the strength of their forwards and the next time they got into the Scots 22 they made the hosts pay with another line out maul. This time Fineen Wycherley getting the points that put them four ahead at the break.

Coombes offloading to Craig Casey on another big night for Munster's young talent. Source: Craig Watson/INPHO

They soon increased that advantage as young fly half Ben Healy landed one of three tricky penalties from distance and they were glad he did as Glasgow started to come more into the game, winning a series of penalties to give them their chance at a driving maul. It took several goes but eventually Grant Stewart, the hooker did get there.

Both sides had their captains in the sin bin as Munster wrestled control back and got their reward when Gavin Coombes, fresh off a hat-trick last week, added another try to his tally breaking from another maul before Jean Kleyn supplied the finishing touch as he too broke from the back of a maul to collect the bonus point try.

Glasgow Warriors: Tries: Bryce, Stewart. Pen: Thomson.



Munster: Tries: Holland, Wycherley, Coombes, Kleyn. Cons: Healy 2. Pen: Healy.



Glasgow Warriors: Glenn Bryce; Tommy Seymour (Niko Matawalu, 30), Nick Grigg (Brandon Thomson, 8), Robbie Fergusson, Robbie Nairn; Pete Horne, Sean Kennedy; Aki Seiuli (Alex Allan, 51), Grant Stewart, Enrique Pieretto (D’Arcy Rae, 51), Lewis Bean (Hamish Bain, 72), Rob Harley, Ryan Wilson (C), Tom Gordon, TJ Ioane (Fotu Lokotui, 53).

Sin bin: Ryan Wilson 66-76



Munster: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Rory Scannell, Damian de Allende, Matt Gallagher (Dan Goggin, 70); Ben Healy (JJ Hanrahan, 70), Craig Casey (Nick McCarthy, 77); James Cronin (Josh Wycherley, 67), Kevin O’Byrne (Rhys Marshall, 61), Stephen Archer (Keynan Knox, 67), Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland (C), Fineen Wycherley (Jack O’Donoghue, 61), Jack O’Sullivan (Tommy O’Donnell, 67), Gavin Coombes.

Sin bin: Billy Holland 62-72.

Referee: Adam Jones (Wales)