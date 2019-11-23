This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 23 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Defender's incredible penalty kick 'run-up' ends in predictable embarassment

Oh dear.

By Niall Kelly Saturday 23 Nov 2019, 11:48 AM
9 minutes ago 541 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4903472

Source: Goals & Highlights/YouTube

THE ALDO SHUFFLE it certainly ain’t.

Footage from the final of Brazil’s Copa Verde has gone viral thanks to this rather unique penalty.

With Paysandu and Cuaiba level at 4-4 in the shootout, Paysandu defender Caique had the chance to seal victory with his side’s final penalty on Thursday night.

What followed was one of the most elaborate routines you are ever likely to see as he put the ball on the spot and then slowly stepped back to begin his “run-up”.

We won’t spoil what happened next only to say a) we’ve timed it, and it’s a full 30 seconds between him putting the ball down and striking it, b) of course he missed it, what did you expect, and c) yes, Cuiaba went on to win the shootout in sudden death.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie