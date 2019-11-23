Defender's incredible penalty kick 'run-up' ends in predictable embarassment

THE ALDO SHUFFLE it certainly ain’t.

Footage from the final of Brazil’s Copa Verde has gone viral thanks to this rather unique penalty.

With Paysandu and Cuaiba level at 4-4 in the shootout, Paysandu defender Caique had the chance to seal victory with his side’s final penalty on Thursday night.

What followed was one of the most elaborate routines you are ever likely to see as he put the ball on the spot and then slowly stepped back to begin his “run-up”.

We won’t spoil what happened next only to say a) we’ve timed it, and it’s a full 30 seconds between him putting the ball down and striking it, b) of course he missed it, what did you expect, and c) yes, Cuiaba went on to win the shootout in sudden death.

