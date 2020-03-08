Staunton continues remarkable injury comeback with career-best 4 goal haul for Giants

CORA STAUNTON KICKED four goals to help Greater Western Sydney Giants move back into the top three of Conference A of the AFL with a dominant 45-point win over Richmond Tigers.

The 7.14 (56) to 1.5 (11) win in Wagga also represented a new club record score for the Tigers on a remarkable day for Staunton, who terrorised the Tigers defence with a career-best haul almost 10 months to the day since suffering a quadruple leg-break which threatened to end her career.

The four-time All-Ireland winner is now in her third season with the Giants, and only returned to action two weeks ago after recovering from the injury she sustained in pre-season.

The 38-year-old has now kicked 16 career goals for the Giants.

‘‘It was good to get a lot more ball and take a lot of marks today,’’ Staunton told The Age. ‘‘To be able to kick the easy goals is what you want from those opportunities.’’

“It’s 10 months since I broke my leg and the past month probably hasn’t gone the way I wanted. My injury was big, both mentally and physically, but I had to be patient. I had some doubts but had to keep believing in myself.”

You can find the Conference A and B tables of the AFLW here.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!