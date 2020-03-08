This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Staunton continues remarkable injury comeback with career-best 4 goal haul for Giants

The former Mayo star broke her leg in four places just 10 months ago.

By The42 Team Sunday 8 Mar 2020, 10:01 AM
CORA STAUNTON KICKED four goals to help Greater Western Sydney Giants move back into the top three of Conference A of the AFL with a dominant 45-point win over Richmond Tigers.

The 7.14 (56) to 1.5 (11) win in Wagga also represented a new club record score for the Tigers on a remarkable day for Staunton, who terrorised the Tigers defence with a career-best haul almost 10 months to the day since suffering a quadruple leg-break which threatened to end her career.

The four-time All-Ireland winner is now in her third season with the Giants, and only returned to action two weeks ago after recovering from the injury she sustained in pre-season.

The 38-year-old has now kicked 16 career goals for the Giants.

‘‘It was good to get a lot more ball and take a lot of marks today,’’ Staunton told The Age. ‘‘To be able to kick the easy goals is what you want from those opportunities.’’

“It’s 10 months since I broke my leg and the past month probably hasn’t gone the way I wanted. My injury was big, both mentally and physically, but I had to be patient. I had some doubts but had to keep believing in myself.”

 You can find the Conference A and B tables of the AFLW here.

