Staunton marks comeback from horror injury with first goal of third AFL season

CORA STAUNTON GOT off the mark with her first goal of the 2020 AFLW season this weekend, as she continues to shine Down Under.

Following her remarkable recovery from a quadruple leg-break, Staunton helped the Greater Western Syndey [GWS] Giants to a 6.6 (42) to 2.2 (14) victory over the West Coast Eagles in Round 3.

The four-time All-Ireland winner, who is now in her third season with the Giants, kicked the first goal of the game in the opening quarter. Staunton gathered the ball in space and raced through to drill the ball between the posts from close range.

Donegal’s Yvonne Bonner also featured for the Giants in their win which puts them in the top three of Conference A, while Mayo’s Niamh and Grace Kelly lined out for the Eagles.

Elsewhere, Cavan’s Aishling Sheridan was on target again for Collingwood in their 5.3 (33) to 4.6 (30) defeat to Fremantle.

Sheridan grabbed her side’s second goal after she was first to pounce on a breaking ball in front of the Fremantle posts and smashing her shot through.

Her Irish team-mate Sarah Rowe was among the top performers for Collingwood, coming away with 22 disposals and five marks. Louth captain Kate Flood was in action for the Fremantle side who remain the only undefeated team in the league.

Meanwhile, Dublin pair Sinéad Goldrick and Niamh McEvoy suffered defeat with Melbourne as they lost out by 3.1 (19) to 1.8 (14) against St Kilda.

Choppy, Sheridan + Brazzy all feature in this week's top 5 🌟



Take a look to see who made number 1 👀 pic.twitter.com/SmIGjtxGAE — Collingwood AFLW (@CollingwoodAFLW) February 23, 2020

After impressing in the first quarter, Goldrick was forced to sit out the remainder of the tie to undergo concussion protocol.

Tipperary duo Aisling McCarthy and Orla O’Dwyer were also in action for their respective clubs. Alongside Donegal’s Katy Herron, McCarthy’s Western Bulldogs lost out to Calrton, while O’Dwyer featured in Brisbane Lions’ draw against Gold Coast Suns.

Mayo’s Aileen Gilroy helped North Melbourne to a comprehensive win over Richmond.

What a mark from Niamh Kelly playing with @WestCoastEagles in Round 3 Of @aflwomens which has been nominated for this weeks Mark of the Year 💪 @Mayo_LGFA @Irish_Banshees pic.twitter.com/Bo1VB3J6Nb — AFL Ireland Womens (@AFLIrelandWomen) February 24, 2020

You can find the Conference A and B tables of the AFLW here.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!