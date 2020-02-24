This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 24 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Staunton marks comeback from horror injury with first goal of third AFL season

There were plenty of Irish players in Round 3 at the weekend.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 24 Feb 2020, 11:51 AM
8 minutes ago 135 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5019320

CORA STAUNTON GOT off the mark with her first goal of the 2020 AFLW season this weekend, as she continues to shine Down Under.

Following her remarkable recovery from a quadruple leg-break, Staunton helped the Greater Western Syndey [GWS] Giants to a 6.6 (42) to 2.2 (14) victory over the West Coast Eagles in Round 3.

The four-time All-Ireland winner, who is now in her third season with the Giants, kicked the first goal of the game in the opening quarter. Staunton gathered the ball in space and raced through to drill the ball between the posts from close range.

Donegal’s Yvonne Bonner also featured for the Giants in their win which puts them in the top three of Conference A, while Mayo’s Niamh and Grace Kelly lined out for the Eagles.

Elsewhere, Cavan’s Aishling Sheridan was on target again for Collingwood in their 5.3 (33) to 4.6 (30) defeat to Fremantle.

Sheridan grabbed her side’s second goal after she was first to pounce on a breaking ball in front of the Fremantle posts and smashing her shot through.

Her Irish team-mate Sarah Rowe was among the top performers for Collingwood, coming away with 22 disposals and five marks. Louth captain Kate Flood was in action for the Fremantle side who remain the only undefeated team in the league.

Meanwhile, Dublin pair Sinéad Goldrick and Niamh McEvoy suffered defeat with Melbourne as they lost out by 3.1 (19) to 1.8 (14) against St Kilda.

After impressing in the first quarter, Goldrick was forced to sit out the remainder of the tie to undergo concussion protocol.

Tipperary duo Aisling McCarthy and Orla O’Dwyer were also in action for their respective clubs. Alongside Donegal’s Katy Herron, McCarthy’s Western Bulldogs lost out to Calrton, while O’Dwyer featured in Brisbane Lions’ draw against Gold Coast Suns.

Mayo’s Aileen Gilroy helped North Melbourne to a comprehensive win over Richmond.

You can find the Conference A and B tables of the AFLW here.

 The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie