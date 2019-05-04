This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cora Staunton suffers career-threatening double leg-break in Australia

The Mayo native suffered the injury during a game for UNSW-ES Bulldogs.

By Cian Roche Saturday 4 May 2019, 12:52 PM
1 hour ago 6,218 Views 10 Comments
AFWL Giants' Cora Staunton.
Image: AAP/PA Images
AFWL Giants' Cora Staunton.
AFWL Giants' Cora Staunton.
Image: AAP/PA Images

CORA STAUNTON FACES a long road to recovery after suffering a double-leg break during an Aussie Rules match for UNSW-ES Bulldogs.

In a statement today, AFL side GSW Giants confirmed the news and added that the 37-year-old Mayo native will undergo surgery on her right leg.

“Cora Staunton has broken her leg while playing in the AFL Sydney Premier Division Women’s competition on Saturday,” the statement read.

“The Irish import was injured in a tackle midway through the third quarter of their clash with Macquarie University.

Initial scans have confirmed that the Gaelic Football legend has broken both the tibia and fibula bones in her right leg.

“Staunton – who recently signed a new contract to play with the Giants in the 2020 AFLW season – will have more tests to establish the full extent of the damage.

The Giants’ medical staff is working closely with Staunton with surgery expected in the coming days.”

AFLW GIANTS KANGAROOS Cora Staunton keeps possession against the Kangaroos in February. Source: AAP/PA Images

Staunton has featured heavily in the Giants’ AFLW line-up over the past two seasons, kicking 11 goals in 14 games.

The ladies football star has led the way in recent years for Irish players joining AFL teams Down Under, including Clare’s Ailish Considine.

About the author:

About the author
Cian Roche
cian@the42.ie

