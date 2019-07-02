This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'If she's not number one in world by 20, I will be absolutely shocked'

Fifteen-year-old Cori Gauff stunned the tennis world on Monday.

By Niall Kelly Tuesday 2 Jul 2019, 9:34 AM
Image: Mike Egerton
Image: Mike Egerton

JOHN MCENROE HAS no doubt that Cori Gauff is going all the way to the top after her stunning opening day upset at Wimbledon.

The 15-year-old, nicknamed ‘Coco’, wowed SW19 with a 6-4 6-4 victory over five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams on Monday evening.

“I think the sky’s the limit — it really is,” Williams, 39, said of her young conqueror afterwards.

And McEnroe, a three-time Wimbledon champion himself, told the BBC: “If she’s not number one in world by 20, I will be absolutely shocked.”

Ranked 313th in the world, Gauff was given an invitation entry to the Wimbledon qualifiers and made history as the youngest player to qualify for the main draw in the Open era.

In beating Williams, she became the youngest player to win a match at Wimbledon proper since Jennifer Capriati beat Martina Navratilova in 1991.

Gauff will face Magdalena Rybarikova, Wimbledon semi-finalist in 2017, in the second round.

