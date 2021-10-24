Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 24 October 2021
O'Connor goals key as Seandún claim historic Cork senior final success

Divisional team Seandún appeared in their first Cork final in 27 years.

By The42 Team Sunday 24 Oct 2021, 8:13 PM
CORK CAMOGIE FORWARD Amy O’Connor was the goalscoring star as she inspired divisional team Seandún to victory in their county senior camogie final today.

O’Connor hit the net twice, once in either half, to help Seandún claim victory by 2-11 to 0-13 over club side Inniscarra in the Cork decider that was played this afternoon.

The first strike helped the winners, who were appearing in the final for the first time in 27 years, go in front 1-8 to 0-5 at the break.

The second goal was timely in helping them keep Inniscarra, who were featuring in the final for the sixth year on the spin, at bay and they eventually held on for a four-point success.

O’Connor struck 2-1 from play with Nicole Crean and Lauren Homan also scoring key points for the winners. Joanne Casey was Inniscarra’s top scorer with 0-8.

Amy Lee, goalkeeper for Cork in last month’s All-Ireland final loss to Galway, saved a crucial late penalty for Seandún and then moments later went upfield to hit a penalty herself but was denied a goal to round off Seandún’s triumph.

