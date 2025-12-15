Cork star Looney makes move to AFLW side Hawthorn

CORK DUAL STAR Hannah Looney has joined AFLW club Hawthorn.

The 28-year-old was selected as Pick 51 in the 2025 Draft and will become Hawthorn’s fifth current Irish player at the club, joining Áine McDonagh, Aileen Gilroy and Niamh Martin, as well as Meath’s Conor Nash who features for the club’s AFL side.

Looney has won six All-Ireland senior camogie medals (2014-15, 2017-18, 2023-24) and has been honoured with five All-Star awards.

She featured on the Cork side that lost to Galway in this year’s All-Ireland decider, but was sent-off before half-time in that game.

Elsewhere today, North Melbourne have announced the signing of Sarah Wall to the AFLW squad, where the Meath player will join up with her sister Vikki.

