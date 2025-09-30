Ger Manley to stay on as Cork camogie boss

GER MANLEY WILL remain in charge of the Cork senior camogie team for 2026.

Manley’s extension was ratified at a meeting of the Cork camogie board on Monday night.

A selector on the Cork ticket that won the 2023 All-Ireland under Matthew Twomey, Manley took charge of Cork in 2024 and steered them to their second successive title.

This year, Cork won the national league and reached the Munster decider — which was never played due to the skorts issue — before having their three-in-a-row bid halted by Galway in the All-Ireland final.

And upon confirmation of his extension, Manley said that he and his players would be hellbent on regaining the O’Duffy Cup in 2026.

“There is a magnificent bunch of players there and their dedication to the Cork is second to none,” Manley said. “We were gutted in the way we lost the All-Ireland final, and knowing these players, they will be determined to give it everything to put that right next season.

“I would also like to thank the county board and the management team over the last two seasons for all their hard work. That doesn’t go unnoticed. Without them, we wouldn’t have enjoyed the success we have.

“I am looking forward to working with them again in 2026, and hopefully it will be another successful year for Cork.”