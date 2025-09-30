Advertisement
More Stories
Ger Manley (R) celebrating at the full-time whistle of Cork's 2024 All-Ireland success. Ben Brady/INPHO
FreeRatified

Ger Manley to stay on as Cork camogie boss

As expected, the 2024 All-Ireland-winning manager will remain in charge next year.
8.25am, 30 Sep 2025

GER MANLEY WILL remain in charge of the Cork senior camogie team for 2026.

Manley’s extension was ratified at a meeting of the Cork camogie board on Monday night.

A selector on the Cork ticket that won the 2023 All-Ireland under Matthew Twomey, Manley took charge of Cork in 2024 and steered them to their second successive title.

This year, Cork won the national league and reached the Munster decider — which was never played due to the skorts issue — before having their three-in-a-row bid halted by Galway in the All-Ireland final.

And upon confirmation of his extension, Manley said that he and his players would be hellbent on regaining the O’Duffy Cup in 2026.

“There is a magnificent bunch of players there and their dedication to the Cork is second to none,” Manley said. “We were gutted in the way we lost the All-Ireland final, and knowing these players, they will be determined to give it everything to put that right next season.

“I would also like to thank the county board and the management team over the last two seasons for all their hard work. That doesn’t go unnoticed. Without them, we wouldn’t have enjoyed the success we have.

“I am looking forward to working with them again in 2026, and hopefully it will be another successful year for Cork.”

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie