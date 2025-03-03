Cork City confirm Celtic fixture in Páirc Uí Chaoimh this summer

CORK CITY WILL take on Celtic at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh on 8 July.

The Cork Super Cup, a joint initiative between Cork GAA and sports marketing agency Druid Sport, will see the winners lift a specially commissioned trophy, designed by former Cork GAA legend Ger McCarthy.

The game will be only the third ever soccer match to be staged at the stadium, and the first competitive men’s game. The Republic of Ireland women’s team beat France 3-1 in a Nations League game last year, following the 2018 fundraiser for Liam Miller involving Ireland, Celtic and Manchester United legends.

Organisers estimate the economic return from the fixture could be in the region of €6 million.

Kevin O’Donovan, CEO of Cork GAA said: “This is another opportunity to share our stadium with the world, and help show Cork as an excellent destination for sports tourism.

“We are fortunate that one of the world’s most successful soccer teams has agreed to return to Cork, and we have been engaging with Cork City FC to ensure that both sets of fans really enjoy the experience. Every event such as this generates funding streams that we can reinvest in the stadium, and in our own games, so everyone wins.”

Celtic FC manager Brendan Rodgers said: “We are delighted to be travelling to Cork to play in this fantastic match in the summertime. We will be visiting a great stadium in a fine city and we are sure the game will be a wonderful occasion.

“Celtic’s Irish connections are very important to the club and we are sure there will be huge interest in the match. From my own perspective it will be great to be going home to Ireland but also from a footballing side we are really looking forward to the match against Cork City, which will be an important part of our preparations for next season.”

Cork City manager, Tim Clancy said: “We are lucky to have such an incredible fanbase at City, and know they will turn out in force to show Celtic what the Rebel Army is capable of.

“We have enjoyed incredible support since the start of the League of Ireland Premier Division season, and the opportunity to place a fantastic team in Celtic at an iconic setting is one that both the team and the fans can look forward to.”

Season ticket holders with SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Celtic FC and Cork City FC will be able to purchase tickets from Wednesday, 5 March by following instructions that will be sent by email.

Tickets will go on general sale, including a limited number of family tickets, via www.corksupercup.com/tickets and Ticketmaster from 9am on Friday, 7 March.