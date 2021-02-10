Tributes paid after former Cork captain and All-Ireland club winner Christy Ryan passes away

FORMER CORK FOOTBALL captain and St Finbarr’s All-Ireland club winner Christy Ryan has passed away at the age of 63.

Christy Ryan (left) in action for Cork in the 1987 All-Ireland semi-final. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Tributes have been paid to Ryan who enjoyed success with Cork in the ’80s when he was part of National League and Munster victories while he won four All-Ireland club medals across both codes with his club St Finbarr’s.

RIP Christy Ryan. A great man, a remarkable career, and a gent. Will be sadly missed https://t.co/wb94ybs0uL — Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire (@Donnchadhol) February 10, 2021

Ryan was centre-back when Cork won the National Football League final against Kerry in 1980 while three years later he was captain for the Munster senior final when they ended the Kingdom’s nine-in-a-row bid in dramatic fashion.

He collected another provincial senior medal in 1987 with Cork and started full-forward in that year’s All-Ireland decider against Meath.

Christy Ryan in action against Meath in the 1987 All-Ireland final. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Ryan also played hurling for Cork while he won several honours with his club St Finbarr’s, including that quartet of All-Ireland victories. He started at full-forward in their hurling win in 1978 against Wexford side Rathnure.

Ryan also played in all three of their All-Ireland club football final victories, midfield in 1980 against Galway side St Grellan’s, centre-back and captain for the 1981 success over Meath’s Walterstown and then centre-forward for the 1987 victory against Clann na nGael of Roscommon.