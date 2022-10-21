Cork City lift First Division title at packed Turner's Cross after win over Bray

Cork City 2

Bray Wanderers 0

CORK CITY EDGED out Bray Wanderers 2-0 on night that ended with the Rebel Army lifting the First Division title at a packed Turner’s Cross.

Almost two years to the day that Cork dropped out of the Irish top-flight, Cian Coleman lifted the trophy alongside goal-scorers Barry Coffey and Ruairi Keating.

Colin Healy’s team, who secured promotion with a 0-0 draw against Wexford two weeks ago, were determined to ignite their title party by getting an early goal in front of a crowd totalling 5,507.

Kevin O’Connor led the charge by putting in two excellent corners at the St Anne’s End. One fell to Jonas Hakkinen and his attempt got blocked by Jack Hudson. The full-back’s other set piece landed at Keating’s feet and Conor Clifford nicked this from under him.

City then carved Bray open with a long ball over the top, and this was headed into Cian Murphy’s path by Coffey. His first touch carried him into the area and this move ended with Stephen McGuinness coming out and snatching the ball.

Advertisement

The rush of blood relaxed into a sombre mood after Mark McNulty denied Ben Feeney from a shot destined for the bottom left corner. The legendry goalkeeper, who made his debut in 2002 against Temple United in the Munster Senior Cup, was substituted in the 25th minute and he left the pitch to a standing ovation.

All of that ended with Darragh Crowley pouncing on a moment of hesitation from the Bray defence and the forward smacked the ball off the post.

That mirrored an attempt by Josh McGlone seconds earlier, except he hit the side netting of the Shed End.

Crowley ran Bray ragged in the final third, and he nearly set up O’Connor with an excellent ball through midfield. The full-back was off balance and his cross was easily intercepted by a navy jersey.

City picked up where they left off at the interval as they passed the ball around, trying to pry Bray open.

Their spell in possession paid off when Matt Healy released Dylan McGlade down the left flank and the winger sent the ball to Coffey, who fired in from close range.

Darragh Lynch, who was brought on as a substitute, burrowed into space inside the City penalty and he forced a rare chance for his side in the second half.

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

This was routinely blocked by the City defence and normal services was instantly resumed at Turner’s Cross.

Keating’s right boot sent the ball across the face of goal and in at the 90th minute and this ignited the crowd once more.

The end result was added fizz to an already delirious mood on Leeside. After a two-year spell in the First Division, Cork City are back into the Irish top-flight.

Cork City: Mark McNulty (Jimmy Corcoran 25); Cian Coleman, Ally Gilchrist, Aaron Bolger, Ruairi Keating, Barry Coffey, Kevin O’Connor (Dylan McGlade 60), Matt Healy (Gordon Walker 79), Darragh Crowley (Matt Srbely 79), Cian Murphy (Mark O’Mahony 60), Jonas Hakkinen.

Bray Wanderers: Stephen MvcGuinness; Hugh Douglas, Conor Clifford, Keith Dalton (Kieran Waters 72), Jack Hudson, Eoin Massey (Darragh Lynch 72), Josh McGlone (Callum Thompson 72), Zak O’Neill, Dan O’Boyle (Conor McManus 86), Conor Knight, Ben Feeney.

Referee: Mark Moynihan.

Tonight’s other First Division results