Figures last year showed they are in the red to the tune of €31.1million. Ironically, the redevelopment of Páirc Uí Chaoimh is a major contributor, and they also opened their doors to rugby this time last year when Munster faced Crusaders.
While this summer’s game will be part of the Scottish club’s pre-season schedule ahead of their 2025/26 campaign, it will come just three days before a Premier Division clash with Waterford for Tim Clancy’s side.
The Republic of Ireland women’s team beat France 3-1 in a Nations League game last June while the 2018 fundraiser for Liam Miller involving Ireland, Celtic and Manchester United legends was the first football match held there
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Celtic set for Cork City friendly in Páirc Uí Chaoimh this summer
CELTIC ARE SET to play Cork City at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in a glamour friendly this summer.
The fixture is due for 8 July and will be the third football game played at the GAA venue.
A sell-out of the 45,000-capacity stadium will prove to be a money-spinner for the League of Ireland club as well as debt-laden Cork GAA.
Figures last year showed they are in the red to the tune of €31.1million. Ironically, the redevelopment of Páirc Uí Chaoimh is a major contributor, and they also opened their doors to rugby this time last year when Munster faced Crusaders.
While this summer’s game will be part of the Scottish club’s pre-season schedule ahead of their 2025/26 campaign, it will come just three days before a Premier Division clash with Waterford for Tim Clancy’s side.
The Republic of Ireland women’s team beat France 3-1 in a Nations League game last June while the 2018 fundraiser for Liam Miller involving Ireland, Celtic and Manchester United legends was the first football match held there
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
cork bhoys GAA League of Ireland Soccer Celtic Cork City