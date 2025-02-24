Celtic set for Cork City friendly in Páirc Uí Chaoimh this summer

CELTIC ARE SET to play Cork City at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in a glamour friendly this summer.

The fixture is due for 8 July and will be the third football game played at the GAA venue.

A sell-out of the 45,000-capacity stadium will prove to be a money-spinner for the League of Ireland club as well as debt-laden Cork GAA.

Figures last year showed they are in the red to the tune of €31.1million. Ironically, the redevelopment of Páirc Uí Chaoimh is a major contributor, and they also opened their doors to rugby this time last year when Munster faced Crusaders.

While this summer’s game will be part of the Scottish club’s pre-season schedule ahead of their 2025/26 campaign, it will come just three days before a Premier Division clash with Waterford for Tim Clancy’s side.

The Republic of Ireland women’s team beat France 3-1 in a Nations League game last June while the 2018 fundraiser for Liam Miller involving Ireland, Celtic and Manchester United legends was the first football match held there