'€25, you're having a laugh' - Season-low Cork City crowd takes aim at club owner Usher

GER NASH HAS defended the Cork City ownership amid fan chants demanding “we want our club back”.

The Shed End supporters among a season-low 1,815 crowd at Turner’s Cross sang throughout the 1-1 draw with Drogheda United that the club is “in the wrong hands”.

They also directed chants of “we want Usher out” at majority owner Dermot Usher, who took over the club from supporters’ trust Foras before the 2023 season.

Amid a 10-game winless streak, the prospect of a second Premier Division relegation in three years has angered supporters. Raised ticket prices have been an aggravating factor, with fans singing, “€25, you’re having a laugh”.

Nash, who replaced Tim Clancy last month, said: “I understand the fans. I could hear it during the game.

“I can promise the fans that since I’ve come to this club, the club have backed me.

“I’ve brought in a couple of staff. There’s not lots of jobs in football in Ireland or England, and people have left jobs to come and work for me. The club have really backed me in that regard.

“We’ve signed two players who were at English Football League clubs under contract. They had contract offers. This club has really backed me to bring them to the club. And they’ve come here knowing the situation that we’re in.

“I can promise you, since I’ve come to this club, every member of staff, everyone that I’m working with, we are fighting.

“Everybody wants this to be better. Everyone wants this club to be where we want to be.

“We have a plan for that. I think you’re starting to see that with some of the signings and the staff that have come to the club. That’s what we want to do.

“So, I’m grateful for what’s going on with having players available and having players coming into the building.”

Earlier on Monday, City announced the signing of Rory Feely from Crawley Town for an undisclosed fee.

Like Colchester United recruit Fiacre Kelleher, the ex-Bohs defender will be available to play from the start of July.

Former Ireland international David Meyler led the warm-up, having joined as assistant manager from Hull City’s academy over the mid-season break.

Meanwhile, Drogheda United boss Kevin Doherty got in an argument with an “alleged” supporter in the away end at full-time.

Fresh from the devastation of their Uefa Conference League expulsion, Doherty defended his players after leaking a late equaliser.

“I did have to remind someone after the game, and I really am very, very annoyed about it, what we’ve done for this town and this club over the last while,” Doherty said.

“What this group has been through, it’s still killing us.

“We have consistently had lowest resources in the league. What I heard after the game really put me off.

“It was no one I’ve ever seen before, but having a go at the lads for possession. What an idiot — an absolute idiot.

“The supporters here have been brilliant, and I’m very disappointed to hear that, but again, I shouldn’t be reacting to that. Probably no one even saw them bringing it up, and now everyone knows about it.

“All I want to do is defend my players because we’ve been on our knees, and we’re currently on our knees, and we’re trying to keep fighting.

“To hear someone being so ungrateful, I’ll always defend this group.”

Amid links to his former role as Shelbourne manager in the wake of Damien Duff’s departure, Doherty insisted that Drogheda’s game is “all I’ll be concentrating on”.

Drogs soaked up constant pressure following Shane Farrell’s 12th-minute free-kick until Djenairo Daniels’ 96th-minute equaliser.

City boss Nash said of the free-kick: “I would have a very different opinion to the referee.

“I’m finding it hard to do this interview because I’m just gutted. We’re all just absolutely gutted because I don’t think we got what we deserved from the game. It really hurts.”