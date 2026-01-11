Cork City appoint ex-Celtic midfielder Barry Robson as club's new manager

CORK CITY HAVE announced the appointment of Barry Robson as the club’s first-team manager on a two-year deal.

Following relegation from the Premier Division and a defeat in the FAI Cup final, Ger Nash left the role, quickly returning to the game as assistant manager with Swedish champions Mjällby.

City have today announced the arrival of Robson, whose most recent coaching role was with second-tier Raith Rovers, who dismissed him following a run of four defeats in six games. Robson previously managed Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership, leading them to a third-place finish in the 2022/23 season after he was appointed following the dismissal of Jim Goodwin. He was sacked in January of the following season, however, with Aberdeen sitting eighth in the table.

Robson made more than 500 league appearances as a player, 42 of which came with Celtic. He also represented Middlesbrough, Dundee United, Sheffield United, and Aberdeen, winning 17 senior caps for Scotland between 2007 and 2012.

“I’m delighted to become manager of Cork City FC”, said Robson.

“From speaking to the club, it’s clear that this is a great opportunity. We all want Cork City to achieve its full potential and our first target is a successful league campaign, which is our clear aim for the season ahead. There is a talented group of players already at the club, and I look forward to getting to work with them, starting straight away.”

“I’ve played at Turner’s Cross before and I know all about the passionate supporter base that Cork City has, so I can’t wait to lead the side out there, and to experience the atmosphere on a Friday night.”

Robson’s recruitment was led by former Leeds and Sunderland manager Simon Grayson, recently appointed as an advisor to the club’s board.

“We are very pleased to welcome Barry to the club”, said Grayson. “In my conversations with him, I was very impressed with what he had to say. Barry has a clear sense of how he wants his teams to play and what he will demand from everyone around him.”

“He has extensive experience as a player and, since his retirement as a player, he has managed a lot of games. We feel the experience he has of managing a club of the size of Aberdeen, both in the Scottish Premier League, and in Europe, will only help with the aims we have, starting with the goal of getting promoted this season. Barry will bring that experience to the role, but he will also bring an awful lot more, and we feel he will be a really good fit for the job.”