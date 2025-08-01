Cork City pick up first win under Ger Nash at 10th attempt

Cork City 1

Galway United 0

Stephen Barry reports from Turner’s Cross

IT’S BEEN a long time coming, but Ger Nash finally gained his first league win as Cork City manager at the 10th attempt.

Josh Fitzpatrick’s first goal for his hometown club, combined with City’s second clean sheet of the season, was enough to break their duck against John Caulfield’s Galway United.

In all, City had gone 14 games dating back to April without a league victory. Their slim hopes of avoiding relegation require much more of the same as they remain eight points behind Sligo Rovers.

If the Bit ‘o Red win their game in hand against Shelbourne, Galway could be dragged into the relegation play-off berth before the weekend is out.

After coughing up a two-goal lead against Sligo, City’s tailspin appeared to continue during the week as they lost Milan Mbeng to Shelbourne, Malik Dijksteel to St Mirren, and Cathal O’Sullivan to a serious knee injury. Nash kept changes to a minimum with Alex Nolan replacing O’Sullivan.

Advertisement

Caulfield overhauled more than half his team following their 4-2 defeat to Waterford. Brendan Clarke returned between the posts, joined by former City players Jimmy Keohane, Garry Buckley, and Colm Horgan, ex-Cobh stalwart David Hurley, plus Dara McGuinness. Another former Leesider, Stephen Dooley, signed midweek, but didn’t feature here.

City replicated their rapid start against Sligo Rovers by netting their fastest goal of the season in little over four minutes.

After Harry Nevin’s good work down the right, they switched the ball via Matthew Kiernan to Fitzpatrick on the other flank. He took two touches to tee up a 25-yard rocket, which roared into the far bottom corner. The young winger’s first professional goal will rank high on the club’s goal of the season shortlist.

But captain Fiacre Kelleher limped off injured after a penalty appeal as Galway upped the ante.

They almost caught their hosts cold with a training-ground corner-kick routine. However, Keohane’s fierce effort was deflected over by his teammate Edward McCarthy.

More pressure down the flanks led to a Stephen Walsh header, which drew a sharp reaction save from Conor Brann. The ‘keeper later denied a glancing Horgan header from another set piece, while Keohane couldn’t connect with a through ball.

Caulfield called on returning midfielder Patrick Hickey at half-time, but City started stronger by feeding off Galway errors. Kitt Nelson dragged a shot wide before sliding in Evan McLaughlin, who was denied by Hurley’s block.

The Tribesmen were struggling to come up with any response, although nerves were bound to set in for City. It all unravelled from the hour mark against Sligo, and they had a scare here in the same minute. However, Hickey was flagged offside before finishing in the net.

Before long, the American forged a point-blank chance under a long ball. It whizzed wide, although a corner was awarded for an apparent nick off of Rory Feely. The centre-back also got in the way of a Hurley blast.

Despite some anxious moments under Galway’s aerial bombardment, five yellow cards, and nine minutes of added time, City held out with last-gasp goalline blocks from Walsh and Hurley.

CORK CITY: Conor Brann; Harry Nevin, Rory Feely, Fiacre Kelleher (Freddie Anderson 28), Matthew Kiernan; Darragh Crowley, Evan McLaughlin; Alex Nolan (Charlie Lutz 63), Kitt Nelson (Kaedyn Kamara 63), Josh Fitzpatrick (Benny Couto 90+2); Seani Maguire.

GALWAY UNITED: Brendan Clarke; Jeannot Esua, Garry Buckley, Rob Slevin, Bobby Burns (Axel Piesold 81); Jimmy Keohane (Vincent Borden 71), Colm Horgan (Patrick Hickey 46), David Hurley, Edward McCarthy (Aaron Bolger 57); Stephen Walsh, Dara McGuinness (Killian Brouder 71).

Referee: Aaron O’Dowd (Dublin).