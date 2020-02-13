This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 13 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Preston buy Maguire and Browne sell-on clauses to help Cork City resolve licence issue

The fee is understood to be in the region of €600,000.

By Gavin Cooney Thursday 13 Feb 2020, 3:15 PM
1 hour ago 3,562 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/5006200
Sean Maguire arrives with Preston for a pre-season friendly at Turner's Cross last summer.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Sean Maguire arrives with Preston for a pre-season friendly at Turner's Cross last summer.
Sean Maguire arrives with Preston for a pre-season friendly at Turner's Cross last summer.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

CORK CITY HAVE sold the sell-on clauses in the contracts of former players Sean Maguire and Alan Browne to the players’ present club Preston North End. 

The FAI informed Cork City last week that they would not be granted a licence for the 2020 season if they failed to settle a debt with Revenue, and it was at that point that Cork reached out to Preston to negotiate over the sell-on clauses.

It is understood that the final fee is in the region of €600,000. 

In a letter to members, the Cork City board confirmed they had reached an agreement with Preston for the sale of the sell-on clauses, which “aided the club in securing its premier division license for 2020.” 

The club also clarified it has not entered into a formal business arrangement with Preston. 

“The board also wish to confirm that CCFC have not entered into a formal partnership with Preston North End”, read the statement to members, “and any further decisions will be voted upon by the membership.

“That being said, we would like to thank Preston North End and their associates for their endeavors to get this transfer deal over the line over the past number of days.

“The board will continue to work in the best interests of Cork City Football Club and its members, which includes the exploration of any/all potential funding opportunities for the football club, which are ongoing.”

Cork begin their 2020 campaign at home to Shelbourne tomorrow night. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie