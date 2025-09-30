Cork City players and manager call for backing as fans plan FAI Cup semi-final protest

THE CORK CITY management and players have called for the backing of supporters amid plans for a fan protest at Friday’s FAI Cup semi-final at Turner’s Cross.

It’s understood that supporters’ groups are actively preparing a demonstration from the stands, which is intended to disrupt kick-off ahead of the final-four clash with St Patrick’s Athletic.

The protest is aimed at the club ownership as the Leesiders sit on the brink of a third relegation in six seasons. The latter two demotions have occurred since the club transferred from fan ownership into the hands of Dermot Usher ahead of the 2023 campaign.

Speaking at a media event ahead of the Cup semi-final, manager Ger Nash urged fans to back the team.

“We’re going to need them on Friday night. They’re the most passionate fan base in the country,” he said.

“The fans that go away from home have been fantastic since I’ve come to the club. They pay their money to support the team.

“At home, especially in recent games, there’s been a really good synergy, certainly since I’ve been at the club. The best synergy has been in the most recent four home games.

“I hope the fans can see some of the changes we’re trying to make. I know it’s a tough time, I really understand that, but all I can say is the dressing room, myself, the staff, everyone at the club are desperate to put on a performance for them and get a result for them so they can have a good day out in the Aviva because they deserve that.

“We need the fans’ help with that on Friday night, especially for the young players. That’s really important for them. So, we hope that’s what we get on the pitch and that’s what we get from the fans. But we have to give it to them as well.”

Nash endorsed Usher’s financial backing for attracting staff from the English leagues, such as assistant coach David Meyler, and players Fiacre Kelleher, Rory Feely, and Seani Maguire.

New club captain Kelleher backed that viewpoint, while accepting that supporters were within their rights to protest.

“We need all their support and they’re well entitled to do what they’re doing,” he said.

“I’m just a player, and as close as I am to the club, they’ll have their reasons for doing what they’re doing. I don’t think it’s for me to sway them either way.

“I just love their support and they’ve been very good to us so far. I know we had the one instance at Waterford, but up until now, they’ve been very good to us.

“All I can say as well on behalf of Dermot, he’s given us so much support. We stayed overnight for the game on Friday against Galway, which is not usually done.

“He’s invested a lot in bringing players back from England, like myself and Rory, and investing in new talent.

“From my perspective, everything he’s doing is for the betterment of the club. That’s just my view of the whole thing. But obviously, they have their reasons for doing what they’re doing.”

The instance against Waterford at the RSC saw some fans confront the squad after an away defeat. Previous discord at home matches centred around chants of “we want our club back”, calls that the club was “in the wrong hands”, and dissent against a hike in ticket prices to €25.

Star striker Maguire feels the timing of Friday’s planned demonstration isn’t ideal, while insisting his focus will remain on the pitch.

“I can understand it, but I think it’s all about timing as well. It’s a Cup semi-final. Is it going to do any good for us players? Probably not.

“We’ve got a huge game to go from being a disappointing season to something for people to look forward to coming into the end of the season on the 9th of November.

“Look, I can’t stand here and say you can’t do this, you can’t do that. They’re entitled to do it. We spoke before about fans being disappointed all season. They’re right to think that because the season hasn’t been good enough. Us players haven’t been good enough. We’re sitting bottom of the league.

“But you can park that to the side now and just be optimistic about Friday. We’ve got to be fully focused on the football pitch to go win a football game because we could be staring in the face of the Aviva Stadium and 90 minutes from a piece of silverware.”