'We had to listen to a lot of people predict what the FAI Cup final was going to be'

Stephen Barry reports from Turner’s Cross

GER NASH HAS dismissed the notion that Cork City were full-time prior to his reign at Turner’s Cross.

The manager of the FAI Cup finalists implemented double sessions upon his Leeside arrival in May.

For Nash, those extra hours spent in their Bishopstown base have solved a “big issue” by getting players to work harder.

The relegation-bound side stunned St Pat’s 3-0 at Turner’s Cross on Friday night to earn their Aviva Stadium ticket for the first time since 2018.

Nash said:

Somebody asked me a question the other day, if we get relegated, will we stay full-time? We haven’t been full-time. We’re going to go full-time now. The way I think we should be working.

“I’ve worked 20 years in the game — okay, not in Ireland before — but the way we’re used to working is more than what it was when I first came to the club, that’s for sure.”

When pressed on the difference, Nash replied: “Just the amount of time we spend at the training ground.”

“What you have to do to be successful, in my experience, whether that’s in the Swedish league, whether that’s in England, it has to be all-in,” Nash continued.

“I’ve got a group of players who’ve been doing that now. We just need to grow that and continue to develop that, because that was a big issue. It’s not anymore, we’ve got it right, but it was a big issue.”

Cork City players and coaches celebrate Evan McLaughlin's second goal to make it 3-0. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Friday night began with a fan protest targeted at club owner Dermot Usher. Supporters delayed kick-off by hurling a barrage of toilet paper onto the pitch from the Shed End. A banner called to ‘End Kildare rule in Cork – Usher out’.

And Nash pleaded for unity ahead of the Cup final on 9 November.

“What was going on all week outside of the group, we were aware of it, and it hurt that we weren’t together,” said the City boss.

“The fans were just fantastic. Once the protest was done, the togetherness in the stadium seemed to be amazing, so I’m really grateful for the support they gave the team.

“It’s a crazy night because at the end it looks fantastic, the fans are on the pitch, but we need that unity because this football club will only go places together.

The owner has backed me since I’ve been here. I don’t know what went on before – I was in Scandinavia, I wasn’t following things – but since I’ve come through the door, I’ve been backed, and I’m really pleased for everyone tonight.

Nash insisted that his squad were “written off” following their 4-0 defeat to Pat’s just 11 days before their FAI Cup rematch. The perception was that an all-Dublin final lay in store.

“We’ve had to wait in the long grass for 10 days because of what happened up in Inchicore. That hurt.

“Having just the one game this week really helped us because we’re a pretty threadbare squad in comparison to others.

We’ve also had to listen to a lot of people predict what the FAI Cup final was going to be. I’ve heard a lot of stories about how the final was already picked.

“That’s disrespectful to me, the staff, the players, and how we work. So I’m pleased that we’re going to be there, for sure.”

While City have produced their best form at home, Pat’s manager Stephen Kenny was left to rue their away performances.

St Patrick's Athletic boss Stephen Kenny. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

The former Ireland boss reflected: “We need to be tougher as a team. We haven’t been tough enough away from home.

“It’s been an issue for us. We haven’t won enough games away from home. That’s been an Achilles heel for us this season.

“We’ve given away a couple of really poor goals. The first goal, obviously, is a mistake from our point of view.

“We struggled to create clear-cut chances from our approach play. We put Conor Carty on as the second striker, and within a couple of minutes, we conceded.

“We were very disjointed at the back for that goal and then conceded straight after. It was hard to believe, really, but we can have no complaints.

“It’s a really bad night for us.”