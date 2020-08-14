Cork City fire three goals in win over Sligo Rovers that lifts them off bottom spot

Cork City 3-0 Sligo Rovers

CORK CITY GRABBED a vital win to move off bottom spot in the Premier Division at Turners Cross tonight with a convincing 3-0 success over Sligo Rovers

Neale Fenn’s team grabbed the three points on offer to move to 8th as Sligo slipped back. The result marked Cork City’s first victory since the league resumption after disappointing results when defeated by Bohemians and drawing with Waterford.

It took two late goals to round off City’s success in a game where they had gone ahead in the first half through Deshane Dalling in the 35th minute.

They were holding on to that single goal advantage and Sligo Rovers had their chances to draw level but then City doubled their lead in the 75th minute thanks to an effort converted from the penalty spot by Kit Elliott, who was fouled himself.

Then Ricardo Dinanga supplied the third strike that rounded off the positive night’s work for Fenn’s side with his effort in injury-time.

Dalling turned provider on this occasion to set up Dinanga, who grabbed his second goal of the week after finding the target against Longford in the FAI Cup on Tuesday night.

