Cork City Sports athletics meet - which attracts some top talent - postponed until 2021

THIS SUMMER’S CORK City Sports athletics meet has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 coronavirus crisis.

The annual event, which is held at the CIT track, was pencilled in for Tuesday, 7 July, but the organising committee today announced that it has been deferred until next summer.

Cork's own Phil Healy competing at last summer's meet. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

The 69th edition of Cork City Sports — which attracts many world and Olympic medalists to Leeside each Summer — will take place in “early July” 2021.

A statement from organisers reads: “Due to the ongoing situation with coronavirus, Cork City Sports committee has made the decision to postpone the 2020 International Sports Meet which was due to be held in the CIT Arena on Tuesday July 7th until July 2021.

Given the unprecedented developments around the world with the Covid-19 pandemic, the committee believes that this is the correct decision under difficult circumstances.

“The decision was taken to protect the health of the athletes and everyone involved, and to support the containment of the Covid-19 virus,” chairman Tony O’Connell says.

He thanks their “loyal sponsors for their support and understating, and looks forward to next year’s meet which will still be held in an Olympic year.”

“We were very much looking forward this year’s meet, but the priority has to be to keep participants and spectators safe,” meet director Joe Hartnett added.

We had a spectacular event in 2019 and we are in no doubt that 2021 will be the best yet.

The 2021 BAM Cork City Sports International Track & Field meet will be held in early July, and the exact date will be confirmed as soon as possible.

